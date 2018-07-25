RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato concert cancelled

MUMBAI : Sorry not sorry fame singer Demi Lovato's concert, scheduled for this week at Atlantic City Beach, has been cancelled following the singer's ill-health.

Tickets will be valid to attend the singer Lauv's performance on Thursday along with The Chainsmokers show on July 29 as part of the Atlantic City Beach Fest Concert Series. Refunds will be available at point of purchase if preferred, reports variety.com.

Lovato was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after suffering a suspected drug overdose.

An episode of a television show Beat Shazam that featured Lovato has also got pulled and the makers have decided to replace the episode with another all-new episode.

Lovato has received treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, and substance abuse. She also chronicled her daily struggles with recovery in the 2017 YouTube original documentary Simply Complicated.

(Source: IANS)

