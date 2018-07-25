B Praak, Jaani team up for romantic, sad song

MUMBAI : Composer-singer B Praak and lyricist Jaani have teamed up for a romantic and sad song titled Masstaani.

Masstaani is a romantic and sad song composed by me and my friend Jaani. The lyrics are very meaningful narrating a beautiful story altogether. We composed this song just after Mann bharrya, B Praak said in a statement.

Masstaani is Speed Records and Times Music's exclusive release and is available on Speed Records YouTube channel and Gaana Exclusive for people to enjoy.

"It is a beautiful composition and brilliantly sung by B Praak. I have put all my heart and soul in writing this piece and we're hoping to receive the same love and affection we got for Mann bharrya, said Jaani.

The two have worked together on hit songs like Soch, Qismat and Do you know.

(Source: IANS)