Visually impaired fan writes in braille requesting Rekha to meet RJ Anmol

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha’s RJ Anmol is a big Rekha fan as we all know he recently had released a recreated music video Khwab Ho Tum, a dedication to Rekha.

But little did he know that his recreated song, Khwab Ho Tum, would turn into a movement, leading to something wonderful. The RJ reveals, "I had been telling all my followers to come together and request Rekhaji to meet me. For this, I created the hashtag, #RekhaMeetAnmol. In this process, I got a lovely message on Facebook from Neelima Surve, who works in Chetna College in Bandra, Mumbai. Neelima, who is visually impaired, is not only a fan of Rekhaji but has also followed my voice for some time."

He further told that she had written a letter in braille, requesting Rekhaji to meet him. This gesture really touched Anmol’s heart, who quoted, "This kind of emotion is something else. Neelima couldn't deliver the letter, so I told her that I'll personally come, collect as well as get it delivered. I got goosebumps on seeing that the letter was written in braille. Along with it, there was also a translation version, done by her friend in Hindi. I was just blown away.”

“Some people have also delivered flowers with notes to Rekhaji's house but I haven't still heard anything from their side," he added.

Admitting his fan love for Rekha, RJ Anmol said, “From my childhood, I've been a huge fan of Rekhaji. After coming to Mumbai and becoming an RJ, I always wanted to meet and interview her. By God's grace, I have interacted with all the legends, be it Asha Bhonsle or Dev Anand Saab and even Sadhanaji, who had given me an interview, first time, ever, in 30 years. I have tried many times to both connect as well as talk with Rekhaji. But, like we all know, she's a little incommunicado and has those layers around her."