RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jul 2018 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

Tanishk Bagchi showed me the path: Singer Swati Sharma

MUMBAI: From a small town girl from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, to tasting success and popularity with her chartbuster song Banno Tera Swagger, singer Swati Sharma’s stint is indeed praiseworthy.

Swati is among the many new singers, who are entering the music industry, on sheer talent. She is not only grounded but also believes that nothing pays off like hard work.

On her journey in the music industry, Swati says, “Gone are those days, when a particular genre was associated with a musician. It is, therefore, important to be versatile these days. I love to sing across all genres, be it romantic, pathos, rock, soft rock, dance numbers and more. My life revolves around music and I feel that it is important to just keep working hard, without losing hope.”

She credits her success to Tanishk Bagchi of Tanishk Vayu musical duo fame. He not only composed music of Tanu Weds Manu Returns but has also given Swati a chance to sing for the film. “Tanishkji showed me the path on which, I went on to follow my dreams. He had called me to sing a scratch song and I wasn’t aware that the song would be featured on Kangana Ranaut," says Swati.

Having started singing when she was in her fourth grade, Swati used to be highly influenced by Adnan Sami and his songs. Her parents then motivated her to pursue her talent further. The singer has received primary knowledge of music from her father and then got proper knowledge of Indian classical music from her Guru Shri Pankaj Maharajji. She has also got a degree of Sangeet Visharad in Indian classical music from Prachin Kala Kendra Chandigarh. The talented singer believes that the struggle in the music space will never end, but one can keep learning, growing and working hard for their goals patiently.

The talented singer has sung for films like Anarkali of Aarah, Direct Ishq, Saansein, Ek Tera SaathFreaky Ali, Tutak Tutak Tutiya. She has also worked with notable Bollywood musicians like Sonu Nigam, KK, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arijit Singh etc.

Tags
Tanishk Bagchi Sonu Nigam KK Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arijit Singh Direct Ishq Saansein Tutak Tutak Tutiya Anarkali of Aarah Guru Ji Shri Pankaj Maharaj Ji
Related news
News | 18 Jul 2018

Neetu Chandra shoots for Rekha Bhardwaj's music video in LA

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Chandra has shot for singer Rekha Bhardwaj’s upcoming romantic music video here.Composed by Bhardwaj, the song is titled Hui Main Tumhari.Neetu teamed up with the American production house Jack Brewer Productions for the video. 

read more
News | 16 Jul 2018

Afghan-Indian actor Arian Romal's 'Afterparty' released

MUMBAI: International musician Arian Romal, who has worked with music icons like Calvin Harris, Pitbull, Sia, Avicci, etc. has come up with a new single called Afterparty.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2018

'Dilbar' makes 100 million views at lightning speed

MUMBAI: Dilbar remake has become the current talk of the town owing to its record-breaking feat. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka, the song has now reached another milestone. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Arijit Singh croons soulful melody 'Tera Fitoor' for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh has crooned the romantic number, Tera Fitoor for the upcoming Bollywood film, Genius.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2018

'Chota Sa Fasana' is the newest travel anthem sung by Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Irfaan Khan's upcoming release Karwaan has released its first song, Chota Sa Fasana. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song takes us on a beautiful road trip to Ooty and Kochi.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

Press Releases
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped.read more

Press Releases
RED FM joins hands with The Viral Fever (TVF)

MUMBAI: RED FM came on board as the official radio partner for TVF’s new show Yeh Meri Familread more

News
Punjabi stars turn RJs for Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Roping famous B-town names to host radio shows is a new trend in the radio industry and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper G-Eazy wants to be an actor

MUMBAI : Rapper G-Eazy has moved here specifically for the purpose of breaking into acting.The rapper has signed with talent agency UTA and has been...read more

2
Even though the world is telling you the opposite, navigate as a woman in a man’s world: Singer Magos Herrera

MUMBAI: Magos Herrera, a jazz singer-songwriter, producer and educator, regarded as one of the most expressive, beautiful voices in the contemporary...read more

3
DJ Shaan becomes the first Indian artist to be signed by Virgin EMI Records UK

MUMBAI: DJ Shaan (Shaan Singh), a 23-year-old Indian DJ/Producer born in Mumbai, has been signed by one of the UK’s largest record labels, Virgin...read more

4
Cardi B says Offset's arrest was intentional

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has called Offset's arrest a targeted attack by the police and vowed to stick by her man no matter what.The I Like It rapper...read more

5
Armaan Malik's favourite cake revealed!

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, revealed his favourite cake, of which, his fans weren’t aware.Armaan, who loves Ferrero...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group