Tanishk Bagchi showed me the path: Singer Swati Sharma

MUMBAI: From a small town girl from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, to tasting success and popularity with her chartbuster song Banno Tera Swagger, singer Swati Sharma’s stint is indeed praiseworthy.

Swati is among the many new singers, who are entering the music industry, on sheer talent. She is not only grounded but also believes that nothing pays off like hard work.

On her journey in the music industry, Swati says, “Gone are those days, when a particular genre was associated with a musician. It is, therefore, important to be versatile these days. I love to sing across all genres, be it romantic, pathos, rock, soft rock, dance numbers and more. My life revolves around music and I feel that it is important to just keep working hard, without losing hope.”

She credits her success to Tanishk Bagchi of Tanishk Vayu musical duo fame. He not only composed music of Tanu Weds Manu Returns but has also given Swati a chance to sing for the film. “Tanishkji showed me the path on which, I went on to follow my dreams. He had called me to sing a scratch song and I wasn’t aware that the song would be featured on Kangana Ranaut," says Swati.

Having started singing when she was in her fourth grade, Swati used to be highly influenced by Adnan Sami and his songs. Her parents then motivated her to pursue her talent further. The singer has received primary knowledge of music from her father and then got proper knowledge of Indian classical music from her Guru Shri Pankaj Maharajji. She has also got a degree of Sangeet Visharad in Indian classical music from Prachin Kala Kendra Chandigarh. The talented singer believes that the struggle in the music space will never end, but one can keep learning, growing and working hard for their goals patiently.

The talented singer has sung for films like Anarkali of Aarah, Direct Ishq, Saansein, Ek Tera Saath, Freaky Ali, Tutak Tutak Tutiya. She has also worked with notable Bollywood musicians like Sonu Nigam, KK, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arijit Singh etc.