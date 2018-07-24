Rapper G-Eazy wants to be an actor

MUMBAI : Rapper G-Eazy has moved here specifically for the purpose of breaking into acting.



The rapper has signed with talent agency UTA and has been auditioning for roles, primarily in movies, reports TMZ.com.



The 29-year-old rapper said that he is supremely confident, saying ‘Will Smith, watch out!’



G-Eazy is also producing a few projects and using his connections.



He says he's been in touch with rappers Ludacris, Master P and others who know their way around Hollywood.

(Source: IANS)