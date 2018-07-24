RadioandMusic
Indian Idol 10's 'Grand Premiere' to be a star-studded affair!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 is all set to air its ‘Grand Premiere’ on 28 and 29 July at 8 pm. The reality show will present performances of this season’s top 14 contestants, coming weekend.

Renowned names from the music fraternity will also mark their attendance, to motivate, support and perform with these contestants on the show. They include the queen of Ghazals - Rekha Bhardwaj, Padmashri Award winner singer - Kailash Kher, Bulleya singer Amit Mishra, Kun Faya Kun fame Javed Ali, the soulful vocalist Jubin Nautiyal, the party rocker Ash King, the gorgeous Suzanne D’Mello, our very own Marathi mulgi Vaishali Mhade and Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra. These celebs will also set the stage, ablaze, with their presence and powerful performances.

Besides, Alka Yagnik and Suresh Wadkar, who wouldn’t make it to the event, have sent special video messages for the contestants.

With so much in store, you ought to switch on Sony Entertainment Television, this weekend, to watch amazing musical performances by the top 14 contestants of Indian Idol 10. The ‘Grand Premiere’ is slated to be a music galore, one must not give a miss!

