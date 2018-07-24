RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jul 2018 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B says Offset's arrest was intentional

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has called Offset's arrest a targeted attack by the police and vowed to stick by her man no matter what.

The I Like It rapper is squarely in her husband's corner regarding his recent Georgia arrest, for which he was booked on two felony gun charges, reports tmz.com.

Cardi B, 25, is echoing Offset's lawyer's claim that he was pulled over for doing nothing more than being a rich, successful black rapper.

The attorney says that the guns found by police did not belong to Offset.

Cardi B doesn't believe he broke any laws.

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
Cardi B I Like It Georgia
Related news
News | 24 Jul 2018

Cardi B's daughter melts her like butter

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B says her daughter Kulture melts her heart.Cardi B, 25, took to Twitter to share her experience with motherhood, reports etonline.com

read more
News | 23 Jul 2018

Cardi B's husband back home after being arrested

MUMBAI :  Rapper Cardi B says that her husband and rapper Offset, who was arrested, has been released from jail.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2018

Why Cardi B won't hire a nanny

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B, who gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus this month, says she wont hire a nanny for her as she wants to get into the "mommy mode".The rapper spoke about it in an Instagram video, reports etonline.com.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2018

Cardi B rejects photo offers to protect baby's privacy

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B's baby Kulture Kiari Cephus won't make her public debut soon despite a flood of offers from media outlets.Multiple magazines, websites and photo agencies have reached out with offers for Kulture's first photo shoot, reports TMZ.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Cardi B gives birth to baby girl

MUMBAI :  Rapper and singer Cardi B gave birth to a girl at a hospital here.The proud mother announced the news by posting a picture from a nude pregnancy shoot on Instagram, reports TMZ. The baby was born on Tuesday.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

Press Releases
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped.read more

Press Releases
RED FM joins hands with The Viral Fever (TVF)

MUMBAI: RED FM came on board as the official radio partner for TVF’s new show Yeh Meri Familread more

News
Punjabi stars turn RJs for Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Roping famous B-town names to host radio shows is a new trend in the radio industry and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik's favourite cake revealed!

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, revealed his favourite cake, of which, his fans weren’t aware.Armaan, who loves Ferrero...read more

2
Tanishk Bagchi showed me the path: Singer Swati Sharma

MUMBAI: From a small town girl from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, to tasting success and popularity with her chartbuster song Banno Tera Swagger, singer Swati...read more

3
Even though the world is telling you the opposite, navigate as a woman in a man’s world: Singer Magos Herrera

MUMBAI: Magos Herrera, a jazz singer-songwriter, producer and educator, regarded as one of the most expressive, beautiful voices in the contemporary...read more

4
DJ Shaan's upcoming song deals with India's rape culture

MUMBAI : DJ Shaan and rapper SlowCheeta have joined forces for a song that has a "lot to do" with the rape culture in India.I discovered SlowCheeta...read more

5
These Himesh Reshammiya tracks are a must add to your playlist

MUMBAI: Be it singing, mentoring -- on music reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Sur Kshetra – acting or producing Reshammiya...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group