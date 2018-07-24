Cardi B says Offset's arrest was intentional

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has called Offset's arrest a targeted attack by the police and vowed to stick by her man no matter what.



The I Like It rapper is squarely in her husband's corner regarding his recent Georgia arrest, for which he was booked on two felony gun charges, reports tmz.com.



Cardi B, 25, is echoing Offset's lawyer's claim that he was pulled over for doing nothing more than being a rich, successful black rapper.



The attorney says that the guns found by police did not belong to Offset.



Cardi B doesn't believe he broke any laws.

(Source: IANS)