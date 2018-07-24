'Bob Marley' demanded a Delhi accent which was a challenge: Star Boy LOC

MUMBAI: The latest Gaana exclusive track, Bob Marley, sung by Star Boy LOC along with Suyyash Rai, has got thumps up from the audience. Featuring Divya Agarwal and Benfasha Soonawalla, the song will surely set you on a party mode.

The track, Bob Marley has a Delhi swag and accent that will make you groove on it. Star Boy LOC reveals the ‘big challenge’, faced, during its recording, “The song demanded a ‘Delhi accent’, which was a challenge. Suyyash bhai, who has been staying in Mumbai for a long time, did record the song, from there, and sent it to me. But, the accent was different in comparison to the Delhi one, which is quite different. Hence, I called and told him that we can meet up and record the song as well as about the accent problem. After this, he came to Chandigarh and we recorded the song together.”

On the huge collaboration, done for the song, Star Boy LOC added, “The song did demand collaboration because just one person can’t give that pump, the song requires. Now, since we four-five people are a part of the song, it seems like a crew.”

Praising Suyyash for his hard work, LOC said, “He is a talented guy. Since he is a singer, he knows where the flow of a beat is. He is also familiar with the mike.”

To this, Suyyash Rai added, “The song is written in such a way that until and unless you sing it in a Delhi accent, it won’t give you that feel.”

“Me and Faizal Miya Photuwale were anyway planning to come up with some good party numbers,” added Rai.

LOC further elaborated on the making of the song, Bob Marley, “I made this song six to seven months back. The recording was done in Chandigarh after which we were looking for the video of the song. So, we met Faizal Miya Photuwale for the video, who said, 'Yeh badiyan gaana hai, muje dedo'. This is how talks about the song video went ahead. ”

Earlier, we have seen Suyyash Rai singing more of romantic numbers, but Bob Marley presents him in all new avatar. On this, he exclaims, “I normally sing or compose songs that belong to the romantic zone. Therefore, I wanted to do a nice party number for a long time. That’s when I met LOC and, more than anything, it’s the bond I share with his whole team. They are more like a family now.”

The video of Bob Marley was shot in Mumbai and is receiving much appreciation for its direction, party vibe and the huge crew of singers, who have collaborated for the song.