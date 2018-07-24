RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jul 2018 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

'Bob Marley' demanded a Delhi accent which was a challenge: Star Boy LOC

MUMBAI:  The latest Gaana exclusive track, Bob Marley, sung by Star Boy LOC along with Suyyash Rai, has got thumps up from the audience. Featuring Divya Agarwal and Benfasha Soonawalla, the song will surely set you on a party mode.

 The track, Bob Marley has a Delhi swag and accent that will make you groove on it. Star Boy LOC reveals the ‘big challenge’, faced, during its recording, “The song demanded a ‘Delhi accent’, which was a challenge. Suyyash bhai, who has been staying in Mumbai for a long time, did record the song, from there, and sent it to me. But, the accent was different in comparison to the Delhi one, which is quite different. Hence, I called and told him that we can meet up and record the song as well as about the accent problem. After this, he came to Chandigarh and we recorded the song together.”

Click here to view the track:

On the huge collaboration, done for the song, Star Boy LOC added, “The song did demand collaboration because just one person can’t give that pump, the song requires. Now, since we four-five people are a part of the song, it seems like a crew.”

Praising Suyyash for his hard work, LOC said, “He is a talented guy. Since he is a singer, he knows where the flow of a beat is. He is also familiar with the mike.”

To this, Suyyash Rai added, “The song is written in such a way that until and unless you sing it in a Delhi accent, it won’t give you that feel.”

“Me and Faizal Miya Photuwale were anyway planning to come up with some good party numbers,” added Rai.

LOC further elaborated on the making of the song, Bob Marley, “I made this song six to seven months back.  The recording was done in Chandigarh after which we were looking for the video of the song. So, we met Faizal Miya Photuwale for the video, who said, 'Yeh badiyan gaana hai, muje dedo'. This is how talks about the song video went ahead. ”

Earlier, we have seen Suyyash Rai singing more of romantic numbers, but Bob Marley presents him in all new avatar. On this, he exclaims, “I normally sing or compose songs that belong to the romantic zone. Therefore, I wanted to do a nice party number for a long time. That’s when I met LOC and, more than anything, it’s the bond I share with his whole team. They are more like a family now.”

The video of Bob Marley was shot in Mumbai and is receiving much appreciation for its direction, party vibe and the huge crew of singers, who have collaborated for the song.

Tags
Star Boy LOC Bob Marley Faizal Miya Photuwale Suyyash Rai Divya Agarwal Benfasha Soonawalla Gaana Youtube Delhi
Related news
News | 23 Jul 2018

I hope people perceive 'Lag Ja Gale'as a tribute : Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: The iconic song Lag Ja Gale from the 1960’s has been loved by generations. Lata Mangeshkar created magic with her vocals to this amazing composition by Madan Mohan. Many covers have been made of this ‘evergreen’ song, now one more is added to the list.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2018

T-Series takes down 'Amma Dekh'?

MUMBAI: T-Series has taken down the recently released song Amma Dekh from their YouTube channel.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2018

DJ Shaan's upcoming song deals with India's rape culture

MUMBAI : DJ Shaan and rapper SlowCheeta have joined forces for a song that has a "lot to do" with the rape culture in India.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2018

'Indian Idol 10' announced its 'Top 14'

MUMBAI: Last week Indian Idol had finally got its Top 30 after auditioning in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. This week the challenge for the Idol judges was to pick Top 14 out of the talented 30 and they made their final decision last night.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Aaja Ni Aaja' trends at #8 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s newest song, Aaja Ni Aaja that recently dropped online, is trending at number eighth on YouTube. The single is a part of the upcoming Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

Press Releases
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped.read more

Press Releases
RED FM joins hands with The Viral Fever (TVF)

MUMBAI: RED FM came on board as the official radio partner for TVF’s new show Yeh Meri Familread more

News
Punjabi stars turn RJs for Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Roping famous B-town names to host radio shows is a new trend in the radio industry and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Alluri and the Italians' to perform live Telugu Rock Music in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind project ever in India, internationally known singer, songwriter, music composer and Telugu rock artist ‘Alluri’ is...read more

2
R.Kelly responds to sexual misconduct allegations with song 'I admit'

MUMBAI : I believe I can fly fame singer R. Kelly has denied all the allegations levelled against him through his latest song I admit.According to...read more

3
Tanishk Bagchi showed me the path: Singer Swati Sharma

MUMBAI: From a small town girl from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, to tasting success and popularity with her chartbuster song Banno Tera Swagger, singer Swati...read more

4
Rapper G-Eazy wants to be an actor

MUMBAI : Rapper G-Eazy has moved here specifically for the purpose of breaking into acting.The rapper has signed with talent agency UTA and has been...read more

5
Even though the world is telling you the opposite, navigate as a woman in a man’s world: Singer Magos Herrera

MUMBAI: Magos Herrera, a jazz singer-songwriter, producer and educator, regarded as one of the most expressive, beautiful voices in the contemporary...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group