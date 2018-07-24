RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jul 2018

2018 songs that crossed 100 million views in short span

MUMBAI: With many Indian songs breaking or making records on YouTube, the year 2018 has started on a high note. While blockbusters like Swag Se Swagat, featuring Salman Khan and Guru Randhawa’s Lahore, have crossed over 500 million views, 2018 also saw songs that garnered 100 million views at a lightning speed. So, let’s check out Hindi songs that stole, both, hearts and YouTube views.

Dilbar

Dilbar’s stupendous success is quite noteworthy. The remake of the popular song, Dilbar Dilbar, from the 1999 movie, Sirf Tum, the song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and rapper Ikka. Nora Fatehi’s sexy belly dance is noteworthy in the song that has garnered over 100 million views in just 12 days.

Made In India – Guru Randhawa

Produced by T-Series, Guru Randhawa’s, Made In India is the first song of 2018 to enter the 100 million views club at a lightning speed. Written, composed as well as sung by the High Rated Gabru singer, the song was placed at number 11 on billboard world music charts.

Tareefan - Veere Di Wedding

Another blockbuster song, Tareefan, sung by Badshah, has garnered over 112 million views on YouTube. Featuring gorgeous ladies Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, rapper Badshah debuted as a singer with the song, composed by Qaran.

Heeriye - Race 3

Featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Heeriye, is one of the party anthem’s of 2018. Sung by Meet Bros and Neha Bhasin, the song has a groovy party beat.

Oh Humsafar Song - Neha Kakkar

Oh Humsafar showed crackling chemistry between rumoured couple Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli. Sung by Neha and Tony Kakkar, this romantic song has received over 118 million views on YouTube.

Raat Kamaal Hai - Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar

Hit machine Guru Randhawa’s Raat Kamaal Hai, with Tulsi Kumar, became another party number of 2018. Featuring Guru with the stylish Khushali Kumar, the song, produced by T-Series, has got over 108 million views on YouTube.

O Saathi - Baaghi 2

Featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, O Saathi, is written and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The song has garnered over 111 million views on YouTube.

Trending Nakhra Amrit Maan ft. Ginni Kapoor

Punjabi number, Trending Nakhra has garnered over 116 million views on YouTube. Sung by Amrit Maan, the song features him along with Ginni Kapoor.

PRADA - Jass Manak

Another Punjabi song that has made it to this list is PRADA. Written, composed as well as sung by Jass Manak, the song features Satti Dhillon and Swalina.

