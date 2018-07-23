Willie Nelson to launch Frank Sinatra tribute album

MUMBAI : Legendary singer-songwriter Willie Nelson will release his second album of the year in September. It is a Frank Sinatra tribute outing called My Way.

The 11-track album, to be released on Sony's Legacy label, was produced by Buddy Cannon and Matt Rollings. It will be out on 14 September, reports variety.com.

Along with the announcement came the album's first single and video Summer Wind.

According to the announcement, Nelson and Sinatra were close friends and mutual admirers of each other's work. In the 1980s, the two performed on the same bill at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas and appeared together in a public service announcement for NASA's Space Foundation.

"I learned a lot about phrasing listening to Frank. He didn't worry about behind the beat or in front of the beat, or whatever-he could sing it either way, and that's the feel you have to have," Nelson said, in an interview for AARP magazine.

(Source: IANS)