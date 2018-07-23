Taylor Swift sued over gaming app title

MUMBAI : Singer Taylor Swift has been accused of stealing the name of her gaming application.

The singer launched The Swift Life in 2017 to introduce fans to a special social network, through which devotees can gain access to exclusive content.

However, small business owner Patrick Benot claims he obtained the rights to the name for his computer consulting company a decade ago and now he's suing Swift for trademark infringement.

In legal papers obtained by tmz.com, he alleges the pop star's new application has sparked confusion among consumers, with her fans inundating his SwiftLife email helpline with questions about her product.

Benot argues that Swift and her representatives should have known better because she has registered multiple trademarks for other ventures.

He is seeking to protect his brand and force Swift to pay him unspecified damages.

(Source: IANS)