News |  23 Jul 2018

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson cast in 'Cats' movie adaptation

MUMBAI : Actors Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen will star in an upcoming movie version of Andrew Lloyd Webbers smash musical Cats.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper will helm the film, which will be shot in Britain in November.

The screenplay by Lee Hall is based on Lloyd Webber's musical, which was itself adapted from a book of children's poems by T.S. Eliot.

The musical, the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history, and was the longest running Broadway show in history from 1997 until 2006, features some of the best known songs from the stage, including Memory.

Hooper has previously worked with Working Title and Universal on 2012's Les Miserables, which was a major box office and received many prestigious awards in 2012.

(Source: IANS)

