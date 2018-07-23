T-Series takes down 'Amma Dekh'?

MUMBAI: T-Series has taken down the recently released song Amma Dekh from their YouTube channel. This recreated version of the 1994 song with the similar title, has landed in a dispute, bringing two renowned record labels of the country, T-Series and Tips Music Official at loggerheads.

If sources are to be believed, Tips Music had sent a legal notice to T-Series, as the original song belongs to the former. Though further details are not known, the changing of the song title by T-Series, from Amma Dekh to Aunty Dekh had evoked curiosity. The label had not made any changes in the lyrics of the song though. Also, with the bringing down of the song from T-Series’ YouTube channel, recently, hints at a serious issue between the two music labels, however no official statement have been released from either side.

Well, the coming days will decide the future of Amma Dekh, which was trending at number five on YouTube, last week. While, the original song, from the 1994 movie, Stuntman, featured Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, the recreated version features Shakti Mohan, Raghav Juyal, Puneet J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.

Nawabzaade is slated to release on 27 July 2018. The movie is directed by Jayesh Pradhan and produced by Remo D’Souza.