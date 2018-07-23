RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jul 2018 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

NH7 2018: Pre-sale to go live later this month; special prices for under 21

MUMBAI: This 2018 gear yourself up to witness some of the best music talents in the country. Bacardí NH7 Weekender heads to the gorgeous hills of Meghalaya on 2-3 November and back to the city, Pune on 7-9 December.

The pre-sale would go live later this month. Also there are special prices for those under 21. One will have to wait to learn about these special offers. 

Bacardí NH7 Weekender has evolved to become one of the country's most beloved musical weekends as thousands of fans and discerning music lovers converge for an unforgettable experience.

The 2017 edition witnessed performances by some of the most acclaimed international headliners and stellar names from the Indian music scene. Names like Steve Vai, Textures, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Marky Ramone, CAS, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ram Sampath, Pentagram, The Local Train, TM Krishna, and Nooran Sisters had owned the stage.

The Pune edition of the festival also saw the addition of a comedy tent which featured performances by more than 25 Indian comedians. This included Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kunal Rao, Naveen Richard and Aisi Taisi Democracy.

Bacardí NH7 Weekender is in it’s third year with a vision to take the festival experience to more cities than ever before.

It’s just quite exciting to see how Bacardí NH7 Weekender 2018 will be put forth and yet again get a ‘stand out’ tag for themselves.

Bacardi NH7 Weekender Meghalaya Pune Tickets Tanmay Bhat Biswa Kalyan Rath Kunal Rao Naveen Richard Steve Vai Vishal Bhardwaj Ram Sampath Pentagram The Local Train TM Krishna Nooran sisters Textures The Dillinger Escape Plan Marky Ramone
