I hope people perceive 'Lag Ja Gale'as a tribute : Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: The iconic song Lag Ja Gale from the 1960’s has been loved by generations. Lata Mangeshkar created magic with her vocals to this amazing composition by Madan Mohan. Many covers have been made of this ‘evergreen’ song, now one more is added to the list. But this time it is not for a YouTube channel. The song has been recreated for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 under Saregama Music.

Beautifully sung by Jonita Gandhi the song features her with lead actors Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill. The singer shares her experience on working for one of her favourite songs, “I am very nervous about it. The song is just too perfect; you cannot really do anything about it. Doing this cover, I hope people perceive it as a tribute as we have tried maintaining the essence and the classiness of the original. I am happy to be a part of such an epic remake.”

Jonita was contacted by the producer of the song Rana Mazumdar. At that moment she wasn’t sure what the song was going to be used for but knowing it will be a part of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 made her comfortable. “Initially I was a little anxious and apprehensive. Later I got to know how the song was going to be maintained, Rana is also very particular about not doing anything too different about the song and it was relaxing.”

Lag Ja Gale is a song we all have been hearing over the years but before starting the recording, Jonita made it a point to thoroughly study the song so that she does not miss out any detail.

“We kept referring to the original song even while recording. I personally had put a lot of pressure on me because in case Lataji hears this, I don’t want her to cringe. I hope she is proud.”

Further talking about the song, Jonita gave her opinion on the trend of remaking iconic songs, "If asked whether this song should be remade, I would say a ‘no’. I don’t think songs should be remade, because they are so iconic and nostalgic and they cannot be replaced. I do not believe in remaking songs for films. I am a cover artiste and I remake songs for my YouTube because that is how I share my love for those songs.”

Before wrapping up, she shared details about her ongoing and upcoming musical projects. The good news is, she is releasing a cover in the coming week which is an acoustic version of a song not less than four years old.

In terms of collaboration, the singer has collaborated with Badshah on Zee 5 Originals’ Lockdown. Apart from this a new on-line property One Plus Playlist will have Jonita and she will also be releasing a single through the platform on her YouTube.

Last but not the least, Jonita has recorded for South films, a Pakistani film and a Bollywood one which will hopefully be out next month.