Darshan Raval's 'Baarish Lete Aana' crosses ten million views

MUMBAI: Indie music hero Darshan Raval's song has touched success charts once again. After bountiful hits like Tera Zikr, Shab Tum Ho his current track Baarish Lete Aana has seen immediate success with ten million views on YouTube.

Baarish Lete Aarna was earlier in news for crossing one million audio streams in 48 hours.

Indie Music Label managing director Naushad Khan said, “We are here to promote independent music and create memorable songs which are loved by people across ages. We strongly believe that only good content works.”

This is being termed as Darshan Raval’s biggest hit and looks like it would set few more records.