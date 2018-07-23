RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jul 2018 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval's 'Baarish Lete Aana' crosses ten million views

MUMBAI: Indie music hero Darshan Raval's song has touched success charts once again. After bountiful hits like Tera Zikr, Shab Tum Ho his current track Baarish Lete Aana has seen immediate success with ten million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Darshan Raval gives message of 'losing' in love in 'Baarish Lete Aana'

Baarish Lete Aarna was earlier in news for crossing one million audio streams in 48 hours.

Indie Music Label managing director Naushad Khan said, “We are here to promote independent music and create memorable songs which are loved by people across ages. We strongly believe that only good content works.”

This is being termed as Darshan Raval’s biggest hit and looks like it would set few more records.

Tags
Darshan Raval Indie Music Label Baarish Lete Aana Tera Zikr Shab Tum Ho Naushad Khan
Related news
News | 21 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrapup: Newsmakers from music and radio world that caught our attention!

MUMBAI: Here comes the time to bid bye to another sensational week that had some great stories to keep viewers intrigued. And, our music industry and radio were nowhere behind. So, in this week’s weekend wrapup, let’s check out the newsmakers from both the world of both music and radio.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2018

Darshan Raval gives message of 'losing' in love in 'Baarish Lete Aana'

MUMBAI: Renowned as the King of Indie music, Darshan Raval has come up with Baarish Lete Aana, a blend of sad, but a romantic track.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

Singer Nakash Aziz to release debut single 'Heeriye'

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Nakash Aziz is coming up with his first-ever single titled "Heeriye", which he has also composed.The singer will also appear in the music video of "Heeriye". 

read more
News | 19 Jun 2018

'Aye Khuda' gives a message asking god when will the right girl come into my life: Haitham Mohammed Rafi

MUMBAI: Haitham Mohammed Rafi, one who won the title of Dil Hain Hindustani Season one had grabbed a lot of attention with his bang on performances is back with his new single Aye khuda.

read more
News | 23 May 2018

Indie Music Label wishes everyone 'A Happy Ramzan' with this beautiful cover mash-up

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label released a cover mash-up rendition of Tajdar-e Haram and Ali Maula, a rendition of Tajdar-e Haram and Ali Maula. This melodious track is sure to grab one’s attention with it’s soothing voice.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Punjabi stars turn RJs for Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Roping famous B-town names to host radio shows is a new trend in the radio industry and read more

News
Indian market will be bigger than UK or the US market: Lee Parsons, Ditto Music CEO

MUMBAI: Ditto Music Ltd, a Liverpool based Indie Music and Distribution label company, is all seread more

News
A quarter slice of music at Live at The Quarter

MUMBAI: Indian music scene needed a musician who promotes the young talent and unheard genres.read more

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Paul McCartney soaks sun on $200mn yacht

MUMBAI :  Singer Paul McCartney looked relaxed as he stood around in the sunshine with family and friends on producer David Geffen's yacht worth $...read more

2
I'd rather perform for 20 people than thousands: Singer Prateek Kuhad

MUMBAI : Singer, songwriter Prateek Kuhad, who will be doing house gigs to promote his latest album EP cold /mess next month, says he prefers...read more

3
'Indian Idol 10' announced its 'Top 14'

MUMBAI: Last week Indian Idol had finally got its Top 30 after auditioning in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. This week the challenge for the Idol judges...read more

4
Armaan Malik's favourite cake revealed!

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, revealed his favourite cake, of which, his fans weren’t aware.Armaan, who loves Ferrero...read more

5
NH7 2018: Pre-sale to go live later this month; special prices for under 21

MUMBAI: This 2018 gear yourself up to witness some of the best music talents in the country. Bacardí NH7 Weekender heads to the gorgeous hills of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group