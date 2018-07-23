Cardi B's husband back home after being arrested

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B says that her husband and rapper Offset, who was arrested, has been released from jail.

Offset aka Kiari Kendrell Cephus was arrested on Friday in Georgia for an improper lane change, marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Cardi B took to her Instagram account on Saturday and uploaded a story in which she can be seen posing next to Offset, reports variety.com.

The 25-year-old captioned it: Home and for the record, Offset is not on probation.

Offset was also arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license in Atlanta. He also spent time in jail in 2015 after being arrested on drug and gun charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University.

(Source: IANS)