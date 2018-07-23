RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jul 2018 11:10 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B's husband back home after being arrested

MUMBAI :  Rapper Cardi B says that her husband and rapper Offset, who was arrested, has been released from jail.

Offset aka Kiari Kendrell Cephus was arrested on Friday in Georgia for an improper lane change, marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Cardi B took to her Instagram account on Saturday and uploaded a story in which she can be seen posing next to Offset, reports variety.com.

The 25-year-old captioned it: Home and for the record, Offset is not on probation.

Offset was also arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license in Atlanta. He also spent time in jail in 2015 after being arrested on drug and gun charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Cardi B Instagram Kiari Kendrell Cephus
Related news
News | 20 Jul 2018

Miley Cyrus, Hemsworth 'laugh off' split claims

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have been spotted together following reports their engagement had been called off.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2018

Springsteen surprises fans at Billy Joel's special event

MUMBAI: American singer Bruce Springsteen surprised the audience by making a special appearance with Piano Man fame singer Billy Joel on his 100th show at Madison Square Garden in NewYork.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2018

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth 'split'

MUMBAI: Singer, actress Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have ‘called off their wedding following fights over when they should have children, according to an insider.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2018

Why Cardi B won't hire a nanny

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B, who gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus this month, says she wont hire a nanny for her as she wants to get into the "mommy mode".The rapper spoke about it in an Instagram video, reports etonline.com.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2018

Will Badshah be FILA's next ambassador?

MUMBAI: Bollywood music industry’s famous rapper and now a singer, Badshah is crazy about shoes and his love for footwear is known to all.

read more

RnM Biz

News
A quarter slice of music at Live at The Quarter

MUMBAI: Indian music scene needed a musician who promotes the young talent and unheard genres.read more

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

Financials
MY FM improved numbers for first quarter

BENGALURU: DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) radio business segment under the brand MY FM reported betteread more

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Weekend Wrapup: Newsmakers from music and radio world that caught our attention!

MUMBAI: Here comes the time to bid bye to another sensational week that had some great stories to keep viewers intrigued. And, our music industry...read more

2
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson cast in 'Cats' movie adaptation

MUMBAI : Actors Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen will star in an upcoming movie version of Andrew Lloyd Webbers smash...read more

3
Taylor Swift sued over gaming app title

MUMBAI : Singer Taylor Swift has been accused of stealing the name of her gaming application.The singer launched The Swift Life in 2017 to introduce...read more

4
Willie Nelson to launch Frank Sinatra tribute album

MUMBAI : Legendary singer-songwriter Willie Nelson will release his second album of the year in September. It is a Frank Sinatra tribute outing...read more

5
Cardi B's husband back home after being arrested

MUMBAI :  Rapper Cardi B says that her husband and rapper Offset, who was arrested, has been released from jail.Offset aka Kiari Kendrell Cephus was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group