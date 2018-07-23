RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jul 2018 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah to work with Rishi Rich

MUMBAI : Rapper Badshah says he will be teaming up with British-Indian music producer Rishi Rich for an upcoming Bollywood movie.

"Rishi and I are working together on something amazing. Coming soon," Badshah said in a statement to IANS.

Rishi is known for hit songs like Dance with you (nachna tere naal) and Hum tum.

The two had also worked together for the Mubarakan title track last year.

While the name of the project is still under wraps, Rishi has films Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with actor Sunny Deol who is launching his son Karan and Gully Boy.

 (Source: IANS)

