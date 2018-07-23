RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jul 2018 19:24 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik's favourite cake revealed!

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, revealed his favourite cake, of which, his fans weren’t aware.

Armaan, who loves Ferrero Rocher chocolates, at a meet and greet seesion with fans, held earlier this month revealed, “I love red velvet cake, which nobody knows about.”

But, the 23-year-old is cautious when it comes to eating those tempting ice creams. “Sadly, I can’t have ice creams because I am a singer and it would mess up my throat, ” The Ghar Se Nikalte Hi singer confessed.

He also told about the last instance, when he actually ate an ice cream. “Last year, when I was in New Zealand, I had the first full ice cream, which I used to melt and eat like curd, earlier."

Tags
Armaan Malik Ghar Se Nikalte Hi New Zealand Ferrero Rocher Birthday
Related news
News | 20 Jul 2018

Armaan Malik praises 'Indian Idol 10' contestant Salman Ali

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season 10 is not only winning the hearts of the viewers but also of fraternities from the music industry. The latest we hear is that Armaan Malik is in awe of the performance of one of the contestants of the show.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Thursday Throwback: Singers go down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Walking down the memory lane and going through pictures of your younger days is a favourite activity of all. Every picture comes with a wonderful memory, giving us a feeling of nostalgia. And, when it comes to throwbacks, our music industry stars are no way behind.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-up: Music people who grabbed eyeballs

MUMBAI: With Saturday marking its presence felt, it’s time to see off another week. But, it was indeed a buzzing seven-day-long period, where many noteworthy names from the music industry grabbed eyeballs with their achievements.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

Parmish Verma releases 'Rondi' on his Birthday

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Parmish Verma released his new single Rondi. The song was chosen to be out today to add to the singer’s birthday celebrations.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

Armaan records in Konkan; has Odia, Assamese, Theth Punjabi on wishlist

MUMBAI: Indian singers these days are not restricted to Hindi, but have begun tapping the local languages of the country too. But, Armaan Malik is that one singer, who in spite of singing in major Indian languages, feels that some are still untouched by him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Punjabi stars turn RJs for Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Roping famous B-town names to host radio shows is a new trend in the radio industry and read more

News
Indian market will be bigger than UK or the US market: Lee Parsons, Ditto Music CEO

MUMBAI: Ditto Music Ltd, a Liverpool based Indie Music and Distribution label company, is all seread more

News
A quarter slice of music at Live at The Quarter

MUMBAI: Indian music scene needed a musician who promotes the young talent and unheard genres.read more

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval's 'Baarish Lete Aana' crosses ten million views

MUMBAI: Indie music hero Darshan Raval's song has touched success charts once again. After bountiful hits like Tera Zikr, Shab Tum Ho his current...read more

2
Paul McCartney soaks sun on $200mn yacht

MUMBAI :  Singer Paul McCartney looked relaxed as he stood around in the sunshine with family and friends on producer David Geffen's yacht worth $...read more

3
I'd rather perform for 20 people than thousands: Singer Prateek Kuhad

MUMBAI : Singer, songwriter Prateek Kuhad, who will be doing house gigs to promote his latest album EP cold /mess next month, says he prefers...read more

4
'Indian Idol 10' announced its 'Top 14'

MUMBAI: Last week Indian Idol had finally got its Top 30 after auditioning in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. This week the challenge for the Idol judges...read more

5
Armaan Malik's favourite cake revealed!

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, revealed his favourite cake, of which, his fans weren’t aware.Armaan, who loves Ferrero...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group