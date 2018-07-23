Armaan Malik's favourite cake revealed!

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, revealed his favourite cake, of which, his fans weren’t aware.

Armaan, who loves Ferrero Rocher chocolates, at a meet and greet seesion with fans, held earlier this month revealed, “I love red velvet cake, which nobody knows about.”

But, the 23-year-old is cautious when it comes to eating those tempting ice creams. “Sadly, I can’t have ice creams because I am a singer and it would mess up my throat, ” The Ghar Se Nikalte Hi singer confessed.

He also told about the last instance, when he actually ate an ice cream. “Last year, when I was in New Zealand, I had the first full ice cream, which I used to melt and eat like curd, earlier."