Weekend Wrapup: Newsmakers from music and radio world that caught our attention!

MUMBAI: Here comes the time to bid bye to another sensational week that had some great stories to keep viewers intrigued. And, our music industry and radio were nowhere behind. So, in this week’s weekend wrapup, let’s check out the newsmakers from both the world of both music and radio.

Jeff Timmons to collaborate with A R Rahman?

Timmons, who is known for songs like Because Of You, The Hardest Thing, I Do, My Everything etc. had a gala time during his maiden India tour. From performing live for the first time, for Indian crowds, the 98 Degrees singer’s Twitter chat with rapper-singer Badshah hinted at a future collaboration. But, the big news about him being in talks with Indian music maestro A R Rahman has grabbed eyeballs across the nation.

Radio industry’s biggest collaboration!

The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio One are in talks of merging for a bigger platform. Radio One, Fever FM and Radio Nasha owners announced the proposal of merging the two ventures.

A R Rahman and Ilayaraja join IPRS

Indian music maestros A R Rahman and Ilayaraja have become the members of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS).

Raftaar and Varun Dhawan’s collaboration?

It is known to all that rapper Raftaar and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan share a great bond and it was quite evident with Varun recently promoting Raftaar’s latest release, Sare Karo Dab, on his Instagram stories. And, now we have learnt that Raftaar and Varun have collaborated for something really awesome and we are sure you guys might be curious to know more about it.

PPL CEO Rajat Kakar’s goal!

Rajat Kakar’s appointment as the new President and CEO of PPL is making waves in the music Industry. He has walked in with a vision of the labels and the users.

Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill’s taunt each other in next?

Bollywood’s musical diva Neha Kakkar and Punjabi music sensation Jassie Gill are all set to treat their fans with a surprise. The singers have collaborated for a song, which will surely be a hit number. In the yet-to-be-released video, the lead actors will be seen taunting each other.

Red FM RJs special gift for Diljit Dosanjh fan

How rarely one gets a chance to meet their favourite celebs? But the moment you get that rare opportunity, it’s the best feeling ever! This opportunity was given by Red FM’s RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish to a Diljit Dosanjh fan.

International Radio Festival is coming back!

The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.

Darshan Raval’s lesson of losing in love in ‘Baarish Lete Aana’

Renowned as the King of Indie music, Darshan Raval, who is known for his monsoon songs, has recently released a single, Baarish Lete Aana, which gives a message of losing in love. The song is a blend of sad, but a romantic track.

Jubin Nautiyal suprises fan on Indian Idol 10

Humnava Mere singer, Jubin Nautiyal, who recently visited the sets of Indian Idol 10, has informed about surprising a fan. And we all know that Jubin’s has always surprised and treating his fans, whenever he gets a chance.

Ranveer Singh’s workshop for rappers

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, Gully Boy has been creating a buzz, with both talks and behind the scene pictures. And, the recently held Gully Boy workshop was an impromptu cypher that happened on the sets of the film. It was conducted by Ankur Tewari, Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment.

Priyanka, Nick’s double date!

The Jonas Brothers -- Nick and Joe -- went for a double date with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. Their older brother Kevin was the fifth wheel at the outing.

Ajay-Atul score for Panipat

National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul, whose music for Dhadak has turned out to be hit, is creating tunes for Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial Panipat.

Hariharan’s new single is a family affair!

Hariharan, a voice that has enthralled the audiences for three decades through movie songs and ghazals, is back with a new single in form of a ghazal. What makes this single even more special is that he has collaborated with his two talented sons for the first time.

Sukhwinder Singh is not an ‘insecure’ singer!

Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he never intends to compete with other playback singers and he has few lifetime friends from the film industry.

Guru Randhawa’s Aaja Ni Aaja is trending!

Hit machine, Guru Randhawa’s new single, Aaja Ni Aaja is out! This romantic single is from the upcoming Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko. Titled, Aaja Ni Aaja, the song, featuring Gippy Grewal and Sapna Pabbi was trending at number eighth on YouTube on the very day of its release.

Pankaj Udhas happy on Khazana’s success!

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas has said he never expected that Khazana - A Festival of Ghazals will be so successful among the audience.

