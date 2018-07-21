RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  21 Jul 2018 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Sunburn ticket sale to go live on BookMyShow

MUMBAI: One of India’s biggest Electronic Dance Music festivals, Sunburn will be held at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 29-31 December. And, there is buzz that Sunburn ticket sale would be going live on 23 July on BookMyShow.

Sunburn has never disappointed its fans and has made a remarkable come-back each time. The festival, which is all about dance, music and food, is set to startle you this time.

To get more updates on Sunburn 2018, keep reading Radioandmusic.com

Sunburn Bookmyshow Pune Oxford Golf Resort Sale Tickets
