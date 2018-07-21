Sunburn ticket sale to go live on BookMyShow

MUMBAI: One of India’s biggest Electronic Dance Music festivals, Sunburn will be held at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 29-31 December. And, there is buzz that Sunburn ticket sale would be going live on 23 July on BookMyShow.

Sunburn has never disappointed its fans and has made a remarkable come-back each time. The festival, which is all about dance, music and food, is set to startle you this time.

