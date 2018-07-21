RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jul 2018 10:00 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah is a great inspiration: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

MUMBAI: Badshah's stardom is an outcome of his hard work and patience. Like other music industry people, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, who recently collaborated with Badshah for a single agrees to the statement.

The duo has collaborated on their new single, Bam, released under T-Series. 

Speaking about his collaboration, Sukh-E says, “Badshah is a great inspiration; I have seen his journey from start until now. From the making of music to video, he has not only given his opinion but also guided me very well in the entire process.”

He further states, “It is an amazing feeling to work with someone like Badshah who is such a great name in the industry plus so motivating. He guided me on futuristic music and how to go ahead with it. He is a great observer and also helped me prepare for drawbacks."

Watch the song below:

The song Bamb, featuring Sukh-E and Badshah has received six and a half million views within 24 hours.The song is penned by Jaani and Badshah, while sung and composed by Sukh-E.

On being asked about the story behind their collaboration, he says, “I have a good bond with Badshah as we know each other since a long time. I keep sharing my music with him and he has always been a great mentor. One day, I just asked him to do a song along. On this, he said, if he likes the song, he will surely do it and Bamb was created.”

Shot in parts of Kanpur and Patiala, the song took six months as meeting Badshah's dates was a task for the team.

The singer, who is also a composer currently, has many projects in the pipeline. Amongst them he named a few, “My next single should be out in a month or two which is penned by Jaani and is a sad romantic song. I am also working with Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill as a music producer, also doing a song with Jazzy B and many new Punjabi artists. I am also giving music to many Punjabi movies. One of them is Ammy Virk’s Qismat for which I am composing two songs, one is a beat song while the other is a sad one, penned by Jaani.”

Also Read: Breaking: Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill to feature in a single

Also Read: B Praak's 'Mann Bharrya' to feature in Bollywood film

Apart from this, Sukh-E also plans to go international for which he will collaborate with some international artiste. He also wishes to enter the Bollywood space. "I wish to give my vocals to Akshay Kumar. I am in talks to push my Jaguar song for one of his films. Hopefully, it should be out soon,” he ends.

Tags
Badshah Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz T-Series Bamb Jaani Ammy Virk Qismat Akshay Kumar
Related news
News | 21 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrapup: Newsmakers from music and radio world that caught our attention!

MUMBAI: Here comes the time to bid bye to another sensational week that had some great stories to keep viewers intrigued. And, our music industry and radio were nowhere behind. So, in this week’s weekend wrapup, let’s check out the newsmakers from both the world of both music and radio.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2018

Sachin-Jigar rope in Vishwa Mohan Bhatt for 'Gold'

MUMBAI: Composers Sachin-Jigar have incorporated classical legends for the score of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2018

Will Badshah be FILA's next ambassador?

MUMBAI: Bollywood music industry’s famous rapper and now a singer, Badshah is crazy about shoes and his love for footwear is known to all.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2018

98 Degrees Jeff Timmons to collaborate with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: American pop singer, Jeff Timmons, who recently performed at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, is collaborating with Indian music maestro A R Rahman.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2018

Director Gifty tops favourite list of Indian singers and rappers

MUMBAI: Music director Gifty, who has directed some popular Punjabi videos, is in high demand.

read more

RnM Biz

News
A quarter slice of music at Live at The Quarter

MUMBAI: Indian music scene needed a musician who promotes the young talent and unheard genres.read more

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

Financials
MY FM improved numbers for first quarter

BENGALURU: DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) radio business segment under the brand MY FM reported betteread more

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sunburn ticket sale to go live on BookMyShow

MUMBAI: One of India’s biggest Electronic Dance Music festivals, Sunburn will be held at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 29-31 December. And, there is...read more

2
Badshah is a great inspiration: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

MUMBAI: Badshah's stardom is an outcome of his hard work and patience. Like other music industry people, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, who recently...read more

3
Jonas Blue delivers remix package for top ten single 'Rise' ft Jack and Jack

MUMBAI: Global superstar and four times Brit nominee Jonas Blue has delivered the dynamic remix package of his smoldering new single Rise. Featuring...read more

4
Armaan Malik praises 'Indian Idol 10' contestant Salman Ali

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season 10 is not only winning the hearts of the viewers but also of fraternities from the music industry. The latest we hear is...read more

5
Four men indicted in XXXTentacion's murder

MUMBAI: Four men have been indicted in rapper XXXTentacion's murder by a grand jury in Broward County, Florida.The men were on Thursday indicted for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group