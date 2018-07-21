Badshah is a great inspiration: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

MUMBAI: Badshah's stardom is an outcome of his hard work and patience. Like other music industry people, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, who recently collaborated with Badshah for a single agrees to the statement.

The duo has collaborated on their new single, Bam, released under T-Series.

Speaking about his collaboration, Sukh-E says, “Badshah is a great inspiration; I have seen his journey from start until now. From the making of music to video, he has not only given his opinion but also guided me very well in the entire process.”

He further states, “It is an amazing feeling to work with someone like Badshah who is such a great name in the industry plus so motivating. He guided me on futuristic music and how to go ahead with it. He is a great observer and also helped me prepare for drawbacks."

Watch the song below:

The song Bamb, featuring Sukh-E and Badshah has received six and a half million views within 24 hours.The song is penned by Jaani and Badshah, while sung and composed by Sukh-E.

On being asked about the story behind their collaboration, he says, “I have a good bond with Badshah as we know each other since a long time. I keep sharing my music with him and he has always been a great mentor. One day, I just asked him to do a song along. On this, he said, if he likes the song, he will surely do it and Bamb was created.”

Shot in parts of Kanpur and Patiala, the song took six months as meeting Badshah's dates was a task for the team.

The singer, who is also a composer currently, has many projects in the pipeline. Amongst them he named a few, “My next single should be out in a month or two which is penned by Jaani and is a sad romantic song. I am also working with Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill as a music producer, also doing a song with Jazzy B and many new Punjabi artists. I am also giving music to many Punjabi movies. One of them is Ammy Virk’s Qismat for which I am composing two songs, one is a beat song while the other is a sad one, penned by Jaani.”

Also Read: Breaking: Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill to feature in a single

Also Read: B Praak's 'Mann Bharrya' to feature in Bollywood film

Apart from this, Sukh-E also plans to go international for which he will collaborate with some international artiste. He also wishes to enter the Bollywood space. "I wish to give my vocals to Akshay Kumar. I am in talks to push my Jaguar song for one of his films. Hopefully, it should be out soon,” he ends.