RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jul 2018 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Sachin-Jigar rope in Vishwa Mohan Bhatt for 'Gold'

MUMBAI: Composers Sachin-Jigar have incorporated classical legends for the score of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. They have collaborated with legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain's younger brother Taufiq Qureshi for the song Chad Gayi Hai and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt for Jaaga Hindustan.

"For Jaaga Hindustan we wanted a more fusion Indo-Western appeal so there was no better fit than pairing Divya Kumar with Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. It's our first track with Javed Akhtar and we wanted to do everything in our capacity to match up to his legacy," Sachin Sanghavi said in a statement.

Jigar Saraiya said for Chad Gayi Hai, the composers wanted to use rustic elements and Qureshi brought in that element with a rhythmic undertone. 

"The song has a retro vibe and it's not a typical dance track. We wanted a lot of realism so there were beer bottles used," he added.

The composers are also gearing up for Stree and Arjun Patiala.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sachin-Jigar Akshay Kumar Gold Zakir Hussain Taufiq Qureshi Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Javed Akhtar Divya Kumar Arjun Patiala Chad Gayi Hai Jaaga Hindustan Stree
Related news
News | 17 Jul 2018

Gino Banks performance at The Quarter to have drumset as lead voice

MUMBAI: Dynamic drum player, Gino Banks is all set to perform at The Quarters, this Friday. The show will showcase a new concept called Drumtastic.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2018

Diljit humbled by response to his "Soorma" performance

MUMBAI : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance as hockey champ Sandeep Singh is winning exceptional laurels as the man himself remains humble, down-to-earth and rooted.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2018

Sachin-Jigar created four options for 'Chad gayi hai'

MUMBAI : Popular composers Sachin-Jigar created four options for the newly released song Chad gayi hai from Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold  before they zeroed in on the final one.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2018

You cannot do anything in Bollywood without a label backing: Composer Zain Khan

MUMBAI: When one hails from a musical family, it is expected to take up the same profession as if it is a family business. Composer Zain Khan was also in the same notion but his heart called for something different.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2018

Gold's first song 'Naino Ne Baandhi' out now!

MUMBAI: Reema Kagti’s upcoming release Gold, releases the first song Naino Ne Baandhi. Featuring the fresh on-screen jodi Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy, the song is a love melody where the two share a great chemistry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

Financials
MY FM improved numbers for first quarter

BENGALURU: DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) radio business segment under the brand MY FM reported betteread more

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

Press Releases
Superhits 93.5 Red FM concludes Mahathappa chapter in Asansol and Siliguri

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 Red FM successfully wrapped up the 2018 edition of Mahathappa inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Four men indicted in XXXTentacion's murder

MUMBAI: Four men have been indicted in rapper XXXTentacion's murder by a grand jury in Broward County, Florida.The men were on Thursday indicted for...read more

2
Guru Randhawa's 'Aaja Ni Aaja' trends at #8 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s newest song, Aaja Ni Aaja that recently dropped online, is trending at number eighth on YouTube. The single is a part of the...read more

3
Rod Stewart's 30th album to hit stores in September

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Rod Stewart will release his 30th album, Blood Red Roses, on 28 September.Blood Red Roses is a personal 13-track collection...read more

4
Armaan Malik praises 'Indian Idol 10' contestant Salman Ali

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season 10 is not only winning the hearts of the viewers but also of fraternities from the music industry. The latest we hear is...read more

5
Bieber loses right to defend himself in vandalism case

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has lost the right to defend himself in court after blowing off depositions over his vandalism case.According to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group