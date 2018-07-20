Sachin-Jigar rope in Vishwa Mohan Bhatt for 'Gold'

MUMBAI: Composers Sachin-Jigar have incorporated classical legends for the score of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. They have collaborated with legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain's younger brother Taufiq Qureshi for the song Chad Gayi Hai and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt for Jaaga Hindustan.



"For Jaaga Hindustan we wanted a more fusion Indo-Western appeal so there was no better fit than pairing Divya Kumar with Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. It's our first track with Javed Akhtar and we wanted to do everything in our capacity to match up to his legacy," Sachin Sanghavi said in a statement.



Jigar Saraiya said for Chad Gayi Hai, the composers wanted to use rustic elements and Qureshi brought in that element with a rhythmic undertone.



"The song has a retro vibe and it's not a typical dance track. We wanted a lot of realism so there were beer bottles used," he added.



The composers are also gearing up for Stree and Arjun Patiala.

(Source: IANS)