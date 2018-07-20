RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jul 2018 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus, Hemsworth 'laugh off' split claims

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have been spotted together following reports their engagement had been called off.

Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a video with his fiancee as they larked about in a car on Thursday. In the short clip, Cyrus is seen dancing in front of the camera while he screams to distract her, reports mirror.co.uk.

He then shared footage of his prank to his 10 million followers.

The pair, who first got engaged in 2012, were alleged to have gone their separate ways after Cyrus is said to have kept delaying their wedding and family plans.

They had split in 2013 and reunited in January 2016.

(Source: IANS)

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Instagram
