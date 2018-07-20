Guru Randhawa's 'Aaja Ni Aaja' trends at #8 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s newest song, Aaja Ni Aaja that recently dropped online, is trending at number eighth on YouTube. The single is a part of the upcoming Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko.

Featuring actor-singer, Gippy Grewal and Seema Pabbi, the song also shows Guru singing in major frames. And the singer has ensured to make a grand entry in the song, unlike his other numbers.

Watch the song here:

Set in a colourful, college palate, the song shows awestruck Gippy checking out Sapna, who is the lead actress of the film. Sapna is shown donning a salwar as she makes a grand entry in the song. Gippy is a stunner, as usual. But, Guru steals the show with his fabulous singing, music score and of course his stylish look in the song. The romantic number has indeed struck a chord with the audience and has garnered over eight lakh views within a few hours of its release.

Aaja Ni Aaja is written, composed as well as sung by Guru Randhawa, while the music is arranged by Kuwar Virk. The song is released under Humble Music.

Starring Gippy Grewal, Sapna Pabbi and Binnu Dhillon, Mar Gaye Oye Loko is slated to release on 31 August 2018.