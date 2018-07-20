Four men indicted in XXXTentacion's murder

MUMBAI: Four men have been indicted in rapper XXXTentacion's murder by a grand jury in Broward County, Florida.



The men were on Thursday indicted for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, reports variety.com.



Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22, were previously arrested in connection with the shooting and remain in jail. Trayvon Newsome, 20, and Robert Allen, 22, were also named in the indictment and are still at large.



The rapper, whose real name was Janseh Onfroy, was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership on June 18. The suspects fled after stealing a Louis Vuitton bag that authorities said contained $50,000 in cash.

(Source: IANS)