RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jul 2018 17:21 |  By RnMTeam

Bieber loses right to defend himself in vandalism case

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber has lost the right to defend himself in court after blowing off depositions over his vandalism case.

According to court documents obtained by a website The Blast, the judge overseeing the pop star's battle with his former neighbour Jeff Schwartz has sanctioned Bieber for failing to sit for his deposition on multiple occasions.

Schwartz urged lawmakers to issue a warrant for the singer's arrest after Bieber skipped a deposition last month to hang out with his fiancee Hailey Baldwin here, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The judge declared that since Bieber had refused deposition requests, he will not be allowed to "testify on his own defence".

The jury will also be told that Bieber "refused to appear for his deposition", and now it will be admitted as fact that Bieber is liable for the infamous 2014 egg attack on his ex-neighbour's home - and that he did so "with malice".

The judge also ordered the star to pay Schwartz $7,500 in sanctions for missing the depositions.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber Jeff Schwartz
Related news
News | 13 Jul 2018

Bieber, Baldwin take helicopter to meet her family

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber and fiance Hailey Baldwin took helicopter to meet up with her family just a few miles away.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2018

Bieber, Baldwin confirm engagement

MUMBAI: Canadian singer, actor and songwriter Justin Bieber has confirmed he got engaged to model and television personality Hailey Baldwin, saying he is in love with everything about her.Bieber, 24, wrote a post confessing his love via Instagram, reports TMZ. 

read more
News | 10 Jul 2018

Grande defends her, Bieber's rapid engagement

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande, who has taken her relationship with Pete Davidson to the next level, has defended her and singer Justin Bieber's rapid engagement to reality television personality Hailey Baldwin.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2018

Bieber, Baldwin engaged

MUMBAI :  Canadian singer, actor and songwriter Justin Bieber and television personality Hailey Baldwin have got engaged in Bahamas, according to US media reports.The Baby hitmaker proposed to Baldwin at a resort in the Bahamas on July 7, reports TMZ.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2018

Bieber shaves his moustache

MUMBAI : Pop star Justin Bieber has shaved his moustache. He debuted his new look while hanging out with model Hailey Baldwin.According to fans who ran into the singer, Baldwin made him shave his moustache, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

Financials
MY FM improved numbers for first quarter

BENGALURU: DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) radio business segment under the brand MY FM reported betteread more

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

Press Releases
Superhits 93.5 Red FM concludes Mahathappa chapter in Asansol and Siliguri

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 Red FM successfully wrapped up the 2018 edition of Mahathappa inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Après announces new single 'Run Free' on Danny Howard's label

MUMBAI: Following his recent performance at Kideko and George Kwali’s Summer Party at the Arch Brighton, Après has delivered his rhythmic new track...read more

2
Guru Randhawa reveals 'Aaja Ni Aaja' teaser featuring Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Hit machine, Guru Randhawa has teased fans with a glimpse of his upcoming single from the Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko. Titled, Aaja Ni...read more

3
JAM8's second song from 'CRISSCROSS' launched

MUMBAI: The second song of Crisscross the Bengali film produced by SVF titled Momer Shohor has released today. Five top notch actors from Tollywood...read more

4
Guru Randhawa's 'Aaja Ni Aaja' trends at #8 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s newest song, Aaja Ni Aaja that recently dropped online, is trending at number eighth on YouTube. The single is a part of the...read more

5
Willy William releases 'La La La' one year after 'Mi Gente'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum selling artist Willy William has released the highly anticipated single, La La La. As the predecessor of Mi Gente, which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group