Armaan Malik praises 'Indian Idol 10' contestant Salman Ali

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season 10 is not only winning the hearts of the viewers but also of fraternities from the music industry. The latest we hear is that Armaan Malik is in awe of the performance of one of the contestants of the show.

Well, we are talking about Salman Ali, who had sung, Sajda Tera Sajda, from the movie My Name is Khan. Salman sang the song so beautifully that singing sensation Armaan Malik himself appreciated him.

Armaan said, “I saw Salman Ali’s promo on a social networking site and was floored after listening to his melodic voice. The power of his voice is amazing and it felt as if he is giving a finale performance. I love the show and especially the new talent which is being promoted. I have been a part of the reality show and understand how important this is. I regularly watch Indian Idol 10 online and I am looking forward to the Top 12 contestants in the upcoming episode.”

Well, the Bol Do Na Zara singer didn’t stop here but also praised Salman on his social media handle. Armaan wrote, “God bless you, brother! Loved #Sajda!” The comment itself was a big achievement for the budding singer.

Indian Idol 10 is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani who are continuously giving their inputs and monitoring the contestants well.