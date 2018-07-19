Why Cardi B won't hire a nanny

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B, who gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus this month, says she wont hire a nanny for her as she wants to get into the "mommy mode".



The rapper spoke about it in an Instagram video, reports etonline.com.



"I have not gotten a nanny yet. I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I'm going back to work. So I don't have that extra hand," she said.



The I like it singer, however, said she has had many blessings and thanked her wonderful family for being there for her.



She captioned the video, "I love my parents and my sister. It makes me emotional to know how much they love me! Nothing in this world to repay all the love and help and support they give me."



Cardi B gave fans an inside look at her baby girl's nursery and her crib.



Earlier, the 25-year-old rapper star told her fans that nothing could prepare her for the "mommy mode".



"Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, you 'all will never be ready for mommy mode," she had said on Instagram.

(Source: IANS)