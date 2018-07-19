RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jul 2018 20:40 |  By RnMTeam

Raftaar and Varun shoot for Breezer Vivid Shuffle's promotional video

MUMBAI: It is known to all that rapper Raftaar and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan share a great bond and it was quite evident with Varun recently promoting Raftaar’s latest release, Sare Karo Dab, on his Instagram stories. And, now we have learnt that Raftaar and Varun have collaborated for something really awesome and we are sure you guys might be curious to know more about it.

Raftaar recently shot a new music video at Flyp, MTV in Kamala Mills, Mumbai with Varun. Isn’t that attention-grabbing?

Well, if reports are to be believed, Raftaar and Varun have shot this promotional video for Breezer Vivid Shuffle’s upcoming dance festival, along with dance director Ruel Dausan Varindani, a popular name in the hip-hop industry. It is confirmed that all the stars are associated with the brand.

Here is a small video posted by Varindani on his Instagram, showing him alongside Varun and Raftaar.

The dance video will purely be hip hop, featuring all three stars, famous in their respective industries. It would, thus, be exciting to see Raftaar singing or rapping for a hip-hop promotional song.

Here is a post by Raftaar, where he is seen striking a pose with Varun Dhawan.

Breezer Vivid Shuffle is a competitive hip hop dance festival that will commence around October.

