News |  19 Jul 2018 15:59 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal surprises fan on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Famous music reality show Indian Idol Season 10 had made its awesome comeback this year, which is quite evident from the level of energy the show showcases. And, we have learnt that the Humnava Mere singer, Jubin Nautiyal, had visited the sets of Indian Idol recently.

He informed that he had gone to surprise a fan and we all know Jubin has always been surprising and treating his fans, whenever he gets a chance. Indira Das, from West Bengal, is that lucky fan.

Speaking on his surprise, Jubin Nautiyal said, “I had got a call from the Indian Idol 10 team and they told me about Indira Das. And since I love my fans, I went on to give her a surprise.”

“We did a performance together. And, since, she has been my big admirer, it was indeed an amazing feeling performing with her. It was quite a fan moment as I also sang Humnava Mere on the stage with her,” further told the Socha Hai singer.

Lastly, Jubin Nautiyal also informed that he did not get much time to spend with the judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik.

According to our sources, apart from Jubin Nautiyal, Amit Mishra and Kailash Kher were also present on the sets. They were present to motivate the contestants.

