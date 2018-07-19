'Bhopu Baj Raha Hai' from 'Sanju' is out now!

MUMBAI: The makers of Sanju have released Bhopu Baj Raha Hai, a special song that did not make it to the film.

Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa and Rohan Gokhale while the music is scored by Rohan-Rohan.

Bhopu Baj Raha Hai is a party track and a pacy number that depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt, right, from his young days to his conviction. The song features Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna, who have set the dance floor on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor that includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Released all over, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has reached the 300 crore mark in the domestic markets and crossed 500 crores globally.

Creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on its opening day, Sanju has been raking high at the box office winning hearts all over.