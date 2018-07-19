RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jul 2018 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

'Bhopu Baj Raha Hai' from 'Sanju' is out now!

MUMBAI: The makers of Sanju have released Bhopu Baj Raha Hai, a special song that did not make it to the film.

Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa and Rohan Gokhale while the music is scored by Rohan-Rohan.

Bhopu Baj Raha Hai is a party track and a pacy number that depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt, right, from his young days to his conviction. The song features Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna, who have set the dance floor on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

Click here to view the track:

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor that includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Released all over, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has reached the 300 crore mark in the domestic markets and crossed 500 crores globally.

Creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on its opening day, Sanju has been raking high at the box office winning hearts all over. 

Tags
Bhopu Baj Raha Hai Sanju Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Nakash Aziz Rajkumar Hirani Paresh Rawal Manisha Koirala Vicky Kaushal Sonam Kapoor Dia Mirza
Related news
News | 17 Jul 2018

Dhvani Bhanushali wants to sing for Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Newbie singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who recently crooned the new vocals of Dilbar remake for actress Nora Fatehi, wants to sing for Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2018

AR Rahman's new track ‘Mujhe Chand Pe Le Chalo’ from the movie Sanju out

MUMBAI: The buzz about Bollywood controversial star Sanjay Dutt's biopic refuses to die down. Be it some negative comments to the overwhelming response by audience, the movie continues to make noise. 

read more
News | 13 Jul 2018

'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' song reveals Sanjay Dutt’s look

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted shooting for a signature track called Jugni for his upcoming film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2018

Meet the duo behind 'Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya'

MUMBAI: The song Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, is still topping the charts and for the right reasons. Ranbir-Sonam’s onscreen chemistry, the hype around Sanju movie and the music itself is the talk of the town.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2018

For me, people's love is more special than an Oscar: Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI : Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who is receiving a lot of appreciation from fans for the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the film Sanju, says the love of fans is more special to him than any award or international recognition.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI:  Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-read more

News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the read more

Financials
MY FM improved numbers for first quarter

BENGALURU: DB Corp Limited (DB Corp) radio business segment under the brand MY FM reported betteread more

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

Press Releases
Superhits 93.5 Red FM concludes Mahathappa chapter in Asansol and Siliguri

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 Red FM successfully wrapped up the 2018 edition of Mahathappa inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Junglee Music acquires the music rights of 'Saakshyam'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, the film music arm of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awaited 2018 Telugu film Saakshyam, starring...read more

2
Carnage announces special Guatemala charity event

MUMBAI: International DJ and producer Carnage has unveiled a special charity event Desde Las Cenizas (Spanish for From The Ashes), in aid of those...read more

3
Guru Randhawa reveals 'Aaja Ni Aaja' teaser featuring Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Hit machine, Guru Randhawa has teased fans with a glimpse of his upcoming single from the Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko. Titled, Aaja Ni...read more

4
Raftaar raps for fiction TV show

MUMBAI : Rapper Raftaar is excited about his first fiction TV show titled Papa By Chance."This is my first collaboration for a fiction TV show and I...read more

5
After Elrow's debut at Ushuaïa Ibiza last night the next line-up has been revealed

MUMBAI: One of the most creative and immersive global party brands ‘elrow’ will return for another date to the number one Open Air Club. It’s their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group