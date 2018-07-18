RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jul 2018 20:34 |  By RnMTeam

Will Badshah be FILA's next ambassador?

MUMBAI: Bollywood music industry’s famous rapper and now a singer, Badshah is crazy about shoes and his love for footwear is known to all.

Recently, the Tareefan singer was seen at the FILA showroom, where he spent time with R K Batra from FILA India. This conversation has indeed sparked speculation about Badshah becoming next FILA ambassador, though no official announcement has been made.

India’s No. 1 artist and hitmaker is on the list of every fashion and sports brand. He himself has successfully created a fashion label Badfit that caters to urban hip-hop audiences and is seen wearing his merchandise in every song video.

He is also known to make Spanish brand, Balenciaga popular in India as he is seen sporting the jacket at airports and during his live performances.

Well, if the association happens, we are sure Badshah will be on cloud nine!

Meanwhile, anyone following Badshah’s Instagram account will believe about his love for shoes. The rapper, who keeps posting about his shoes, can only think about shoes when it comes to shopping.

