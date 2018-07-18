Tyrese Gibson wants to end feud with Dwayne Johnson

MUMBAI : Singer Tyrese Gibson has taken one step towards squashing his beef with actor Dwayne Johnson following their public spat about the future of the Fast & Furious franchise by admitting he went too far.



The two actors fell out last year when Gibson slammed Johnson's decision to push on with a "Fast & Furious" spin-off, delaying the production of the ninth instalment of the film series, reports aceshowbiz.com.



The movie Hobbs and Shaw, focuses on Johnson's character Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, and hits cinemas in 2019.



Fast and Furious 9 is slated for a 2020 release.



Johnson confirmed he and Gibson had yet to speak about the drama during a recent appearance on TV chat show "Watch What Happens Live" sharing: "That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time."



He said: "I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media."



And now Gibson has opened up about the spat in a chat with Van Lathan for his podcast saying he was not "professional" or "cool".



Gibson now freely says he may have gone too far, adding Johnson didn't deserve much of what he said: "I don't really recall anything that he either said directly or subliminally that was ever as big of a deal as the way I was going at him."

(Source: IANS)