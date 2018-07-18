RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2018 20:50 |  By RnMTeam

One direction' back together to judge 'X Factor'

MUMBAI: While, it is confirmed that Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell would be judging this year's X Factor, One Direction star Louis is already looking ahead to the next stages of the competition.

Louis confirmed he'd had some messages of support from his fellow boy band members, including newly-single Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

He said, "I know there have been a few things in the press the last couple of days and I've had a few texts, but I've not had a chance to speak to them about it yet."

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year.

Tags
One Direction X Factor ITV Liam Payne Harry Styles Niall Horan. Robbie Williams Ayda Field Louis Tomlinson Simon Cowell
Related news
News | 18 Jul 2018

Gary Barlow warns Robbie Williams

MUMBAI : Singer Gary Barlow has issued a warning to his former Take That band member Robbie Williams ahead of his start on The X Factor as a judge.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2018

Harry Styles thanks fans in emotional speech

MUMBAI :  Singer Harry Styles wrapped up his debut tour in Los Angeles with an emotional speech, thanking his fans and the audience for their support.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

Liam Payne splits with girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy

MUMBAI : Former One Direction star Liam Payne, who jetted back to London to be with lady-love Cheryl Tweedy to celebrate her birthday, has now announced his split with her after more than two years of togetherness.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

Payne returns to London for girlfriend's birthday

MUMBAI : Former One Direction star Liam Payne jetted back to London to be with lady-love Cheryl Tweedy to celebrate her birthday after one of his US appearances was cancelled.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2018

Robbie Williams believes he has Asperger syndrome

MUMBAI: Singer Robbie Williams thinks he may be on the autistic spectrum and could have Asperger syndrome.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

Press Releases
Superhits 93.5 Red FM concludes Mahathappa chapter in Asansol and Siliguri

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 Red FM successfully wrapped up the 2018 edition of Mahathappa inread more

Interviews
My vision is to run PPL like a professional company: Rajat Kakar

Music is created with an aim to be used wisely and with security and PPL is one of those bodread more

News
International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to read more

News
Bengaluru tops the Time Spent Listening

MUMBAI: RAM is back with charts from another week.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Neetu Chandra shoots for Rekha Bhardwaj's music video in LA

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Chandra has shot for singer Rekha Bhardwaj’s upcoming romantic music video here.Composed by Bhardwaj, the song is titled Hui...read more

2
Director Gifty tops favourite list of Indian singers and rappers

MUMBAI: Music director Gifty, who has directed some popular Punjabi videos, is in high demand. The sensational director, who has worked with some of...read more

3
98 Degrees Jeff Timmons to collaborate with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: American pop singer, Jeff Timmons, who recently performed at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, is collaborating with Indian music maestro A R...read more

4
Six Bollywood numbers inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan songs

MUMBAI: While the turbulence between the neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan continue, the fact that many artists, from both the countries,...read more

5
Darshan Raval gives message of 'losing' in love in 'Baarish Lete Aana'

MUMBAI: Renowned as the King of Indie music, Darshan Raval has come up with Baarish Lete Aana, a blend of sad, but a romantic track. Darshan Raval,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group