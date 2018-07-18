One direction' back together to judge 'X Factor'

MUMBAI: While, it is confirmed that Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell would be judging this year's X Factor, One Direction star Louis is already looking ahead to the next stages of the competition.

Louis confirmed he'd had some messages of support from his fellow boy band members, including newly-single Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

He said, "I know there have been a few things in the press the last couple of days and I've had a few texts, but I've not had a chance to speak to them about it yet."

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year.