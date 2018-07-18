RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2018 20:45 |  By RnMTeam

Neetu Chandra shoots for Rekha Bhardwaj's music video in LA

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Chandra has shot for singer Rekha Bhardwaj’s upcoming romantic music video here.

Composed by Bhardwaj, the song is titled Hui Main Tumhari.

Neetu teamed up with the American production house Jack Brewer Productions for the video. 

"The crew was totally non-Indian so the touch, the feel and the interpretation of the video were perceived very differently. Rekhaji's voice has a very deep soul. We shot in Malibu and Santa Monica beach," Neetu, who shot the video earlier this week, said in a statement.

In the past, Neetu has also featured in the music video of popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's romantic single Banjarey.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neetu Chandra Rekha Bhardwaj Hui Main Tumhari Jack Brewer Productions Banjarey Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Related news
News | 20 Jun 2018

The fact is no one has time to live, everyone is in a rush, which is 'destructing art': Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI: Irrespective of new voices, new systems and trends, some singers continue to rule the roost. Sukhwinder Singh is one such singer.

read more
News | 26 May 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music stars who made headlines

MUMBAI: With the preceding week bidding bye, we are back with another article of Weekend Wrap-Up. This time we have some new entries on our list of music stars who made headlines. Do check out the article and know more.Singer Shaan’s witty take on music industry

read more
News | 22 May 2018

I selected 'Allah Tero Naam' as it gives the message of peace: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI:1961 song Allah Tero Naam, does give goosebumps with the depth the song carries within itself. One does reminiscence this track, especially on patriotic days.

read more
News | 15 May 2018

'Kamli' would have a pleasant Sufiana touch to it: Lyricist Murli Agarwal

MUMBAI: Lyricist Murli Agarwal known for his hit single Zindagi Tujhse Kya Karen Shikwey featuring actress Ayesha Takia is now back in action with his new single Kamli. The single is penned by him, sung by Payal Dev and music has been rendered by Raaj Aashoo.

read more
News | 01 May 2018

It's an amazing experience working on stage with Rekha mam: Sourabh Joshi

MUMBAI: Sourabh Joshi, known for his tracks like Sukoon Mila, Banjara has sung with celebrated performer Rekha Bhardwaj in a ton of concerts and nailed them. He shares his experience working with the Kabira fame singer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

Press Releases
Superhits 93.5 Red FM concludes Mahathappa chapter in Asansol and Siliguri

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 Red FM successfully wrapped up the 2018 edition of Mahathappa inread more

Interviews
My vision is to run PPL like a professional company: Rajat Kakar

Music is created with an aim to be used wisely and with security and PPL is one of those bodread more

News
International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to read more

News
Bengaluru tops the Time Spent Listening

MUMBAI: RAM is back with charts from another week.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Director Gifty tops favourite list of Indian singers and rappers

MUMBAI: Music director Gifty, who has directed some popular Punjabi videos, is in high demand. The sensational director, who has worked with some of...read more

2
98 Degrees Jeff Timmons to collaborate with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: American pop singer, Jeff Timmons, who recently performed at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, is collaborating with Indian music maestro A R...read more

3
Six Bollywood numbers inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan songs

MUMBAI: While the turbulence between the neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan continue, the fact that many artists, from both the countries,...read more

4
Darshan Raval gives message of 'losing' in love in 'Baarish Lete Aana'

MUMBAI: Renowned as the King of Indie music, Darshan Raval has come up with Baarish Lete Aana, a blend of sad, but a romantic track. Darshan Raval,...read more

5
The Chainsmokers joined David Guetta for his big night at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza showcased two of the dance industry's finest acts last night as David Guetta was joined by The Chainsmokers. With the Ibiza...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group