Neetu Chandra shoots for Rekha Bhardwaj's music video in LA

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Chandra has shot for singer Rekha Bhardwaj’s upcoming romantic music video here.

Composed by Bhardwaj, the song is titled Hui Main Tumhari.

Neetu teamed up with the American production house Jack Brewer Productions for the video.

"The crew was totally non-Indian so the touch, the feel and the interpretation of the video were perceived very differently. Rekhaji's voice has a very deep soul. We shot in Malibu and Santa Monica beach," Neetu, who shot the video earlier this week, said in a statement.

In the past, Neetu has also featured in the music video of popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's romantic single Banjarey.

(Source: IANS)