Director Gifty tops favourite list of Indian singers and rappers

MUMBAI: Music director Gifty, who has directed some popular Punjabi videos, is in high demand. The sensational director, who has worked with some of the big names in the industry like Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Singh, Badshah and Jazzy B, is preferred by music directors, singers and rappers of the country.

On being asked about the success of his music videos, he says, “Punjabi music has always been a hit with masses. Whether it is at discos, wedding parties or concerts, people love to groove on them. Directing a video with Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and many other talented performers has been an enjoyable journey. For each video, I think of a concept that will click with the masses. Our London Patola with Jazzy B and DJ Waley Babu with Badshah were also big hits. I hope that we receive more love and appreciation from our viewers and break all previous records and continue doing good work.”

Gifty will also make his directorial debut with the Punjabi film Mukhtiar Chadda. On this, he adds, “Every professional wants to move up in his career. Moving from video direction to movie direction is an obvious step in my field. After doing many videos with Diljit Dosanjh, we discussed about a movie together and finally collaborated in Mukhtiar Chadda. Movie production is bigger project than video production. To coordinate actors, scenes, sets and amicably proceed is a task and I am happy to have had such good associations. It is important to focus on hard work which finds a connect with masses”

Gifty has some of his best work piled with singers in the recent past. When it comes to Badshah, he has directed DJ Wale Babu, Chull, 2 Many Girls, and others that were a smashing hit. DJ Wale Babu has crossed 160 million views on YouTube. For Guru Randhawa, Gifty has directed Lahore that has crossed over 500 million views. Also, his collaboration with Guru for High Rated Gabru has crossed a whopping 350 million views on YouTube. The latest video Made India shows Gifty’s excellent creative for a Guru Randhawa video. Another noteworthy song, Gifty has directed is for Yo Yo Honey Singh, featuring the singer and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. This video went viral in no time and has garnered over 67 million views as of now.

Besides, Naam Hai Mera video from the movie Hate Story 4, starring Urvashi Rautela, has been directed by Gifty. Also, the official trailer of the much awaited Punjabi film Mukhtar Chadhdha starring superstar Diljit Dosanjh has been directed by him.

Other super hit numbers like Vamos has crossed ten million views on YouTube.

While we generally talk about people in front of the camera, it is also about people who are behind and conceptualise the magic that unfolds on the screen and director Gifty is one such talented filmmaker, whose exceptional creativity and story ideas have made him the favourite of everyone belonging to the Indian music industry.