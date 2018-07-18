Darshan Raval gives message of 'losing' in love in 'Baarish Lete Aana'

MUMBAI: Renowned as the King of Indie music, Darshan Raval has come up with Baarish Lete Aana, a blend of sad, but a romantic track.

Darshan Raval, who is known for his monsoon songs, has come with a special song for this monsoon called Baarish Lete Aana, where, he’s given his vocals too.

Speaking about the song, he said, “I think people try to always win in their life. But, the message I would like to give people is that we try everything in our lives, be it trying to win money, our name, etc. but in love, you have to lose. Thus, through this song, I want to give a message to everybody that you have to lose in love and not win.”

“Baarish Lete Aana is a different song that has higher vocals. Also, we took long to record this song because we wanted a very right tone and texture for this song,” he added.

Further, specifying two major things about the song, Raval told, “One is the string section, which we have done live and the violin. This was my idea of coming up with a song.”

Check here to view the track:

Sundeep Gosswami has also composed the music. “There were many people involved in the making of the audio of the track. Everything you hear in the song is all recorded live; there is a chorus in the song. At a certain point, the chorus, in the background, is accompanying my voice,” Darshan Raval added.

The song has been released under Indie Music Label. On this, Raval further reveals, “Three to four months back, Indie Music Label managing director Naushad Khan came to me and we discussed the song. I really liked the track and asked him if I could sing for it, to which he said ‘yes’. And we started jamming up post it.”

Lastly, Darshan Raval unveiled that he would be rendering songs for Bollywood this year. When it comes to independent music, he has two songs in the pipeline.