News |  18 Jul 2018 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Breaking: Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill to feature in a single

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s musical diva Neha Kakkar and Punjabi music sensation Jassie Gill are all set to treat their fans with a surprise. The singers have collaborated for a song, which will surely be a hit number.

The singers have recorded the song and are currently in process of completing the video shoot. As per Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, who has composed the song, the shoot is scheduled in Bangkok, Canada and India. The song is expected to be released in a month or two.

“The song, featuring Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill, is penned by Jaani. In the video, the lead actors are seen taunting each other. It will surely be a great song for the fans,” said Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz.

Neha’s latest single Oh Humsafar, featuring her rumoured boyfriend Himash Kohli, was well received by the audience. This song opened up secrets between the two and the couple is still a talk of the town.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar's 'Oh Humsafar' crosses 15 million views in 48 hours

100 million views for 'Oh Humsafar'; Tony Kakkar credits Neha-Himansh

Besides, Jassie Gill released his new track Tru Talk, which is currently trending at number 14 on YouTube. It’s just been three days and the song has received eight million views.

Also Read: Jassie Gill to experiment with different music genres and looks for 'Tru Talk'

Also Read: Jassi Gill's glamorous track 'True Talk' will give you fashion goals

Tags
Neha Kakkar Jassie Gill Badshah Oh Humsafar Bamb T-Series Shukh - E Muzical Doctorz
