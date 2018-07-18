RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2018 19:55 |  By RnMTeam

98 Degrees Jeff Timmons to collaborate with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: American pop singer, Jeff Timmons, who recently performed at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, is collaborating with Indian music maestro A R Rahman.

Yes, Timmons, who left audiences spellbound by his maiden live performance, last Friday, is in talks with Rahman for a project, told a source. But, the pop sensation didn’t reveal any details about his collaboration with India’s internationally acclaimed musician.

Besides, Timmons’ recent Twitter interaction with Badshah irked curiosity about an anticipated collaboration. A source close to the development has confirmed that a project is in the pipeline.

Also Read: American singer Jeff Timmons is a big fan of Badshah

It is for the first time that Jeff Timmons is collaborating with Indian musicians besides his debut performance, last week. Well, seems like the Indian music scene is seeing golden days with noteworthy international collaborations. We have to wait for an official statement from the 98 Degrees founder, whose India stay was indeed memorable.

For more updates, stay tuned to Radioandmusic. 

Tags
Jeff Timmons A R Rahman Badshah 98 Degrees Lord of the Drinks India Mumbai
Related news
News | 18 Jul 2018

Will Badshah be FILA's next ambassador?

MUMBAI: Bollywood music industry’s famous rapper and now a singer, Badshah is crazy about shoes and his love for footwear is known to all.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2018

Director Gifty tops favourite list of Indian singers and rappers

MUMBAI: Music director Gifty, who has directed some popular Punjabi videos, is in high demand.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2018

Breaking: Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill to feature in a single

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s musical diva Neha Kakkar and Punjabi music sensation Jassie Gill are all set to treat their fans with a surprise. The singers have collaborated for a song, which will surely be a hit number.

read more
News | 17 Jul 2018

American singer Jeff Timmons is a big fan of Badshah

MUMBAI: American pop singer Jeff Timmons, who recently visited India for his maiden live performance at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, made a huge revelation on social media.

read more
News | 17 Jul 2018

Dhvani Bhanushali wants to sing for Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Newbie singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who recently crooned the new vocals of Dilbar remake for actress Nora Fatehi, wants to sing for Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio One, Radio Nasha and Fever FM join forces

MUMBAI: The big news is that HT Media’s Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Next MediaWorks Ltd’s Radio Onread more

Press Releases
Superhits 93.5 Red FM concludes Mahathappa chapter in Asansol and Siliguri

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 Red FM successfully wrapped up the 2018 edition of Mahathappa inread more

Interviews
My vision is to run PPL like a professional company: Rajat Kakar

Music is created with an aim to be used wisely and with security and PPL is one of those bodread more

News
International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to read more

News
Bengaluru tops the Time Spent Listening

MUMBAI: RAM is back with charts from another week.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Six Bollywood numbers inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan songs

MUMBAI: While the turbulence between the neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan continue, the fact that many artists, from both the countries,...read more

2
Darshan Raval gives message of 'losing' in love in 'Baarish Lete Aana'

MUMBAI: Renowned as the King of Indie music, Darshan Raval has come up with Baarish Lete Aana, a blend of sad, but a romantic track. Darshan Raval,...read more

3
The Chainsmokers joined David Guetta for his big night at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza showcased two of the dance industry's finest acts last night as David Guetta was joined by The Chainsmokers. With the Ibiza...read more

4
Director Gifty tops favourite list of Indian singers and rappers

MUMBAI: Music director Gifty, who has directed some popular Punjabi videos, is in high demand. The sensational director, who has worked with some of...read more

5
Neetu Chandra shoots for Rekha Bhardwaj's music video in LA

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Chandra has shot for singer Rekha Bhardwaj’s upcoming romantic music video here.Composed by Bhardwaj, the song is titled Hui...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group