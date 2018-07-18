98 Degrees Jeff Timmons to collaborate with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: American pop singer, Jeff Timmons, who recently performed at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, is collaborating with Indian music maestro A R Rahman.

Yes, Timmons, who left audiences spellbound by his maiden live performance, last Friday, is in talks with Rahman for a project, told a source. But, the pop sensation didn’t reveal any details about his collaboration with India’s internationally acclaimed musician.

Besides, Timmons’ recent Twitter interaction with Badshah irked curiosity about an anticipated collaboration. A source close to the development has confirmed that a project is in the pipeline.

It is for the first time that Jeff Timmons is collaborating with Indian musicians besides his debut performance, last week. Well, seems like the Indian music scene is seeing golden days with noteworthy international collaborations. We have to wait for an official statement from the 98 Degrees founder, whose India stay was indeed memorable.

