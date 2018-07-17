Red FM's RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish fulfil fan's dream to meet Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: How rarely one gets a chance to meet their favourite celebs? But the moment you get that rare opportunity, it’s the best feeling ever! This opportunity was given by Red FM’s RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish to a fan.

Both the RJs surprised the fan by taking him to meet his idol, Soorma fame Diljit Dosanjh. The fan had the actor’s tattoo imprinted on his hand. On seeing it, Diljit exclaimed, “You need a lot of guts to have done a fan tattoo.”

The fan further expressed that he had missed Diljit Dosanjh’s last concert and said that he was in the hospital. On hearing this, Dosanjh gave a huge surprise to his fan as he said, “I would have my next concert in Delhi and he would be there on stage with me.”

The fan remained stunned on hearing this and had an ‘OMG’ expression on his face. Seems like Diljit indeed made his day, a memorable one!

Click here to watch the video: