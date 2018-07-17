RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jul 2018 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

Never felt competition, insecurity with my contemporaries: Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI : Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he never intends to compete with other playback singers and he has few lifetime friends from the film industry.

I have never felt any competition and insecurity with my contemporaries. I always intend to work on my singing, my practice and my voice. It takes so much energy and I feel connected to myself and the Almighty that I really do not look outside, Sukhwinder told IANS in an interview.

Having made his mark in the Bollywood playback singing world with the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya in 1999, the singer has spent more than two decades, delivering some popular songs like Ishq bina, Ramta jogi, Rut aa gayi re, Haule haule, Gajanana, Fashion ka jalwa, Chak de India, Udi udi jaaye, Sultan and Fateh.

Asked if there is anything called real friendship in the industry, Sukhwinder said: "Yes, I have friends here and we can find friends everywhere depending on what we expect from the next person. I have learnt one thing that there are various people in the industry and it is not important to befriend everyone or to like everyone, but do not bad mouth about those people."

Sharing his emotional bonding with lyricist Gulzar and filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, he said: "Don't look at the age difference, but the relationship I share with them is special. They are my friends for life."

Sukhwinder has lent his voice for songs in upcoming films like Thugs of Hindostan, Zero, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Pataakha.

Talking about how the opportunity of singing songs for Bhardwaj's Pataakha came his way, Sukhwinder said: "I called him saying, 'I so wish to have good coffee with you as it has been some time'. We caught up over coffee and a few days later he called me to his studio and on that day we actually recorded three songs.

"For the third song, we decided to do it later but I finished that too on that day. I think connection happens, the moment comes and that is when we create magic. The fact is, whether it is the magic of friendship or music, cannot be force created, and can never be recreated. Magic just happens."

Apart from music, Sukhwinder is enjoying his newfound interest in Yoga.

"Though I have always practiced my singing from childhood, I feel that practising Yoga has given me a good energy that has added to my singing," said the singer, who has also sung for Abhishek Chaubey's "Sonchiriya", for which Bhardwaj has composed the music.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sukhwinder Singh Chaiyya Chaiyya Ramta Jogi Rut aa gayi re Haule Haule Gajanana fashion Udi udi jaaye Sultan Fateh Chak De India Vishal Bhardwaj Thugs of Hindostan Zero Batti Gul Meter Chalu Pataakha
Related news
News | 17 Jul 2018

Ghazal Maestro Hariharan and sons release first-ever single 'Afsaane'

MUMBAI: A voice that has enthralled the audiences for three decades through movie songs and ghazals, Hariharan, is back with a new single in form of a ghazal. What makes this single even more special is that he has collaborated with his two talented sons for the first time.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2018

Mumbai Chi Mulgi completes seven years at Fever FM

MUMBAI: RJ Urmin celebrates a successful run of seven years at Fever 104 FM, a story, indeed, to be proud of. She became a favourite among masses because of her apt understanding of the pulse of Mumbai and Mumbaikars.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2018

For me, people's love is more special than an Oscar: Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI : Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who is receiving a lot of appreciation from fans for the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the film Sanju, says the love of fans is more special to him than any award or international recognition.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

90s songs to reminisce when stuck in rains

MUMBAI: Songs like Jadu Teri Nazar, Chura Ke Dil Mera sounds so fresh and there are times when you just randomly keep on murmuring them, don’t you?

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

Armaan Malik excited about Gig City performance

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s melodious voice Armaan Malik will be performing a live concert on-air which will be heard by fans around the country. There will also be an on-ground activity. This concert is in association with Radio City’s Gig City.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bengaluru tops the Time Spent Listening

MUMBAI: RAM is back with charts from another week.read more

News
AIR's new internet radio to cater to global Odia diaspora

MUMBAI: All India Radio has recently launched a multimedia web radio service in Odia language.read more

News
A R Rahman and Ilayaraja become members of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the only government-authorized organization that read more

News
No 'Nasha' for HT Media says Delhi HC
,

MUMBAI: India’s two leading stations, ENIL’s Radio Mirchi and HT Media's Radio Nasha have knockeread more

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

top# 5 articles

1
Red FM's RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish fulfil fan's dream to meet Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: How rarely one gets a chance to meet their favourite celebs? But the moment you get that rare opportunity, it’s the best feeling ever! This...read more

2
Never felt competition, insecurity with my contemporaries: Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI : Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he never intends to compete with other playback singers and he has few lifetime friends from the film industry...read more

3
Imagine Dragons unveil their song 'Natural'

MUMBAI : Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons on Tuesday released a song titled Natural, which has been chosen as the anthem of this years ESPN...read more

4
Ghazal Maestro Hariharan and sons release first-ever single 'Afsaane'

MUMBAI: A voice that has enthralled the audiences for three decades through movie songs and ghazals, Hariharan, is back with a new single in form of...read more

5
RJ Anmol dedicates debut song to Rekha

MUMBAI: While there are many fans, who just hunt a way to meet cinema biggies, there are some, who find a unique way to reach out to their favourite...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group