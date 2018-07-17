RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jul 2018 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Imagine Dragons unveil their song 'Natural'

MUMBAI : Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons on Tuesday released a song titled Natural, which has been chosen as the anthem of this years ESPN college football season.

The band will perform the song, which has been released by KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

"Living in a dog-eat-dog world can bring out the worst in you, and sometimes, the best," the band's singer Dan Reynolds said in a statement to IANS.

"It would be a lie to tell you I haven't become somewhat sceptical about some things in the last decade of my life. However, I believe that when you truly learn to love yourself, the judging eyes and hateful words become meaningless. ‘Natural' is about finding yourself and being willing and able to stand up to whatever adversity comes your way."

Imagine Dragons' third studio album, Evolve, has spent 55 weeks on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, where it currently sits at No. 17.

Imagine Dragons are currently out on the road for the second leg of their Evolve World Tour.

(Source: IANS)

