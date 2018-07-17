RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jul 2018 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Gino Banks performance at The Quarter to have drumset as lead voice

MUMBAI: Dynamic drum player, Gino Banks is all set to perform at The Quarters, this Friday. The show will showcase a new concept called Drumtastic.

"Drumtastic is used, to sum up, what the show will be about - Drums! It’s basically me performing a song from my solo album ‘Logically Speaking’ which was released last year. I will also be performing drum solo compositions based on Ostinato patterns, thematic concepts, and other rhythmic devices to create pieces of music on the drum set. The audience should look forward to a lot of grooves and rhythms to ambient music and melodies and also experience the drumset as a lead voice in a song," shared the drummer. 

Born and brought up in a musically vibrant family and under the tutelage of the legendary Louis Banks, known as Godfather of Indian Jazz, Gino derived inspiration from many sources, "Apart from dad, of course, there have been many artists over the years. I can’t just name one from whom I have learnt from and have been inspired by. Anyone, who is good at what they do, inspires me.  Also, watching great drummers, from India, growing is great. Ranjit Barot, Sivamani, Franco Vaz, Lester Godinho, the late Benny Soans, Adrian D’Souza, Taufiq Qureshi, Trilok Gurtu, Cassy Lobo etc. I was lucky to be around these great players at close quarters because of dad and got to learn and be inspired by them."

Specifying one instance that inspired and taught him a lot, Banks added, "I can say that being a part of Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Crosscurrents tour, over the last two years, was very inspirational. I was on the tour with dad, Zakirji, Shankar Mahadevan, Sanjay Divecha, Jazz greats Dave Holland and Chris Potter, our sound engineers Mujeeb and Benny and our tour manager Ty Burhoe. It was a very motivating and inspiring tour."

Gino shares why he chose drums as an instrument, "Honestly, it is the most fun instrument to play. The physicality of playing the instrument, plus the groove, sound and its power, I even enjoy practicing it all the time because it’s just so much fun!"

One of the young representatives of music in India, Gino expresses his thoughts on the current scenario of music in India, "Well, over the last 15 years, I have been asked this question. The scene is fine if the musician works hard, stay creative and follow through with the ideas and projects he/she are involved in. They must also evolve with the times while using the knowledge of the past in moving forward in his/her respective art forms. Stay committed, confident and believe in what you do. The scene shouldn’t dictate the artist, but it should be the other way around."

When asked if which artiste he like to collaborate with, the drummer says, "Jaco Pastorius, a legendary bass player, and composer."

Catch the drummer live in action

 Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House

 When: 19 July 

 Time: 9 PM

  Price: 749 onwards 

Tags
Ranjit Barot Sivamani Franco Vaz Lester Godinho the late Benny Soans Taufiq Qureshi Trilok Gurtu Cassy Lobo Adrian D’Souza Zakir Hussain Shankar Mahadevan Jaco Pastorius Gion Banks Louis Banks Sanjay Divecha Dave Holland Chris Potter
Related news
News | 13 Jul 2018

AR Rahman and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to tour America in August-September 2018

MUMBAI: Indian musicians have transcended the international borders effortlessly and amassed an incredible fan base abroad. Two of the most sought-after music directors of India are set to tour North America both during August-September 2018.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2018

Sachin-Jigar created four options for 'Chad gayi hai'

MUMBAI : Popular composers Sachin-Jigar created four options for the newly released song Chad gayi hai from Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold  before they zeroed in on the final one.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2018

Ehsaan Noorani debuts as singer with 'Pardesiya'

MUMBAI: The newest song, Pardesiya from the Diljeet Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is out. Sung by Ehsaan Noorani, Shankar Mahadevan, Hemant Brijwasi, Sahil Akhtar and Shehnaz Akhtar, the song marks the singing debut of music composer Ehsaan.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2018

Indian folk music losing its glory, revival essential

MUMBAI: India, a melting pot of multiple music forms, is known for its art and culture. While we have accepted foreign music with open arms, we are somewhere losing the glory of our own form of music. The folk music and musicians in remote areas are losing their way.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

I don't do covers just to gain fan attention: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: There are two types of singers in recent times, one who is into doing renditions to gain popularity and the other who does renditions to express their creativity. Sanah Moidutty belongs to the latter category.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bengaluru tops the Time Spent Listening

MUMBAI: RAM is back with charts from another week.read more

News
AIR's new internet radio to cater to global Odia diaspora

MUMBAI: All India Radio has recently launched a multimedia web radio service in Odia language.read more

News
A R Rahman and Ilayaraja become members of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the only government-authorized organization that read more

News
No 'Nasha' for HT Media says Delhi HC
,

MUMBAI: India’s two leading stations, ENIL’s Radio Mirchi and HT Media's Radio Nasha have knockeread more

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

top# 5 articles

1
American singer Jeff Timmons is a big fan of Badshah

MUMBAI: American pop singer Jeff Timmons, who recently visited India for his maiden live performance at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, made a huge...read more

2
Jassi Gill's glamorous track 'True Talk' will give you fashion goals

MUMBAI: When it comes to Punjabi music sensation, Jassi Gill, what would one expect from his track? Of course, his melodious voice has always struck...read more

3
Birthday Special: Katrina Kaif songs that left us spellbound

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has made a mark for herself in Bollywood. The girl from London, who celebrates her birthday today, had put in...read more

4
Red FM's RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish fulfil fan's dream to meet Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: How rarely one gets a chance to meet their favourite celebs? But the moment you get that rare opportunity, it’s the best feeling ever! This...read more

5
Never felt competition, insecurity with my contemporaries: Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI : Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he never intends to compete with other playback singers and he has few lifetime friends from the film industry...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group