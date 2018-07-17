RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jul 2018 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

Ghazal Maestro Hariharan and sons release first-ever single 'Afsaane'

MUMBAI: A voice that has enthralled the audiences for three decades through movie songs and ghazals, Hariharan, is back with a new single in form of a ghazal. What makes this single even more special is that he has collaborated with his two talented sons for the first time.

The single, Afsaane, is a romantic ghazal sung and composed by Hariharan. While the music is produced by Akshay Hariharan, the video features Karan Hariharan along with actress Sandipa Dhar and the maestro himself.

The song is originally derived from a poem, which had followed the tradition of Urdu Ghazal poet Dagh Dehalvi, but the lyrics are penned by Ameeta Parasuram.

On being asked about the song, Hariharan said, “Afsaane is one of the most beautiful Ghazals, I have sung till date. The lyrics are so meaningful and have been beautifully written by Ameeta Parasuram.  Also, the song is very special to me because this is the first time I’m closely working with my sons."

He further shared at the launch, "I remember meeting Ameeta and her husband in Delhi when I had gone to perform at a concert. Over an informal session, we decided to compose this ghazal. It has almost been a year since that, I am glad it's finally coming out."

On this, Karan, who has also acted in a fully-fledged Tamil film said, “My first cameo appearance was in a music video at the age of four. This is the second time that I’ve been given a chance to feature in a music video again. Afsaane has been beautifully composed and sung by my father Hariharan and my brother Akshay has done the music production."

Karan also shared that they have done work previously too, but in line or show format, "The three of us together have done many music shows in the past, but this the first time that we three have collaborated in such a manner. Hope people will love our musical combination!”

Akshay Hariharan, the elder son and the music producer of this Ghazal, said, "It’s a pleasure to work with dad. Also, his voice requires the least of arrangements. When I first heard the melody, I got a very ambient feel and thus the ghazal is in a very contemporary format. The track has a blend of contemporary sound and ghazal melody."

Ace director and music composer, Vishal Bhardwaj, who launched the track, was all praises for it, "I think it's a great thing the way they have contemporized the ghazal. Hariji's voice requires minimal support or instrumentation."

He continued, "When I moved to Mumbai from Delhi, it was on my wishlist to work with Hariji. He has supported me a lot at the beginning of my career."

The event was graced by Penaz Massani, Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and the entire Afsaane and Times Music team. The song video is currently available on Times Music Channel.

Tags
Hariharan Karan Hariharan Akshay Hariharan Sandipa Ameeta Parsuram Vishal Bhardwaj Times Music
Related news
News | 17 Jul 2018

Never felt competition, insecurity with my contemporaries: Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI : Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he never intends to compete with other playback singers and he has few lifetime friends from the film industry.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2018

Mumbai Chi Mulgi completes seven years at Fever FM

MUMBAI: RJ Urmin celebrates a successful run of seven years at Fever 104 FM, a story, indeed, to be proud of. She became a favourite among masses because of her apt understanding of the pulse of Mumbai and Mumbaikars.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Chandreyee Bhattacharya showcases Ghazal with a twist with her track 'Log Kehte Hain'

MUMBAI: There is something about the weather during Monsoons, which makes Ghazals even more romantic. Not a traditional combination, but guitar and ghazal together could take the melody multiple notches higher.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma releases yoga anthem on International Yoga Day

MUMBAI: It is often said that yoga is not an exercise, but a state of mind. The Bhagavad Gita describes it as a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. And santoor maestro Rahul Sharma's latest single Yug O' Vision proves that and much more. Watch video here :

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

I enjoy independent music more than Bollywood: IKKA

MUMBAI: Indian singer-rapper Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as IKKA, rose to fame with the popular Bollywood tracks like In Da Club from the film Tamanchey, Badri ki Dulhaniya, Talli, Half Window Down, All I Need, Theek Hai Theek Hai and many more.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bengaluru tops the Time Spent Listening

MUMBAI: RAM is back with charts from another week.read more

News
AIR's new internet radio to cater to global Odia diaspora

MUMBAI: All India Radio has recently launched a multimedia web radio service in Odia language.read more

News
A R Rahman and Ilayaraja become members of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the only government-authorized organization that read more

News
No 'Nasha' for HT Media says Delhi HC
,

MUMBAI: India’s two leading stations, ENIL’s Radio Mirchi and HT Media's Radio Nasha have knockeread more

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

top# 5 articles

1
Nucleya disqualifies 'Laung Gawacha' Remix contest winner

MUMBAI: The winner of Nucleya’s recent contest, Laung Gawacha Remix, Sukh Dhami Music, has been disqualified by the  Bass Raja.In a video shared on...read more

2
Jassi Gill's glamorous track 'True Talk' will give you fashion goals

MUMBAI: When it comes to Punjabi music sensation, Jassi Gill, what would one expect from his track? Of course, his melodious voice has always struck...read more

3
Gino Banks performance at The Quarter to have drumset as lead voice

MUMBAI: Dynamic drum player, Gino Banks is all set to perform at The Quarters, this Friday. The show will showcase a new concept called Drumtastic.read more

4
American singer Jeff Timmons is a big fan of Badshah

MUMBAI: American pop singer Jeff Timmons, who recently visited India for his maiden live performance at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, made a huge...read more

5
Birthday Special: Katrina Kaif songs that left us spellbound

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has made a mark for herself in Bollywood. The girl from London, who celebrates her birthday today, had put in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group