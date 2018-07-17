Ghazal Maestro Hariharan and sons release first-ever single 'Afsaane'

MUMBAI: A voice that has enthralled the audiences for three decades through movie songs and ghazals, Hariharan, is back with a new single in form of a ghazal. What makes this single even more special is that he has collaborated with his two talented sons for the first time.

The single, Afsaane, is a romantic ghazal sung and composed by Hariharan. While the music is produced by Akshay Hariharan, the video features Karan Hariharan along with actress Sandipa Dhar and the maestro himself.

The song is originally derived from a poem, which had followed the tradition of Urdu Ghazal poet Dagh Dehalvi, but the lyrics are penned by Ameeta Parasuram.

On being asked about the song, Hariharan said, “Afsaane is one of the most beautiful Ghazals, I have sung till date. The lyrics are so meaningful and have been beautifully written by Ameeta Parasuram. Also, the song is very special to me because this is the first time I’m closely working with my sons."

He further shared at the launch, "I remember meeting Ameeta and her husband in Delhi when I had gone to perform at a concert. Over an informal session, we decided to compose this ghazal. It has almost been a year since that, I am glad it's finally coming out."

On this, Karan, who has also acted in a fully-fledged Tamil film said, “My first cameo appearance was in a music video at the age of four. This is the second time that I’ve been given a chance to feature in a music video again. Afsaane has been beautifully composed and sung by my father Hariharan and my brother Akshay has done the music production."

Karan also shared that they have done work previously too, but in line or show format, "The three of us together have done many music shows in the past, but this the first time that we three have collaborated in such a manner. Hope people will love our musical combination!”

Akshay Hariharan, the elder son and the music producer of this Ghazal, said, "It’s a pleasure to work with dad. Also, his voice requires the least of arrangements. When I first heard the melody, I got a very ambient feel and thus the ghazal is in a very contemporary format. The track has a blend of contemporary sound and ghazal melody."

Ace director and music composer, Vishal Bhardwaj, who launched the track, was all praises for it, "I think it's a great thing the way they have contemporized the ghazal. Hariji's voice requires minimal support or instrumentation."

He continued, "When I moved to Mumbai from Delhi, it was on my wishlist to work with Hariji. He has supported me a lot at the beginning of my career."

The event was graced by Penaz Massani, Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and the entire Afsaane and Times Music team. The song video is currently available on Times Music Channel.