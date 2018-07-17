RadioandMusic
Dhvani Bhanushali wants to sing for Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Newbie singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who recently crooned the new vocals of Dilbar remake for actress Nora Fatehi, wants to sing for Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor.

Speaking about the same, Dhvani said, “I want to sing for everyone. I think my voice will go well for Alia Bhatt because she is close to my age. Also, singing for Kareena Kapoor would be wonderful.”

Dhvani had earlier sung Veere for the famous four, Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, for the movie, Veere Di Wedding, but her dream of singing solo for Kareena is yet-to-be-fulfilled.

The 20-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her stint in the reality show, Rising Star, has recently done a fantastic job as her vocals for Nora Fatehi blended aptly in the blockbuster song, Dilbar. Speaking of Nora, Dhvani exclaimed, “Nora has done a fantastic job. She is a great dancer.’’

Dilbar remake is also crooned by Neha Kakkar and Ikka and has originals vocals of Alka Yagnik retained in the dance number. John Abraham is featured along with Nora in the song.

Also Read: Alka Yagnik's vocals retained for 'Dilbar' remake

Besides, Dhvani also wants to work with renowned music composers of the country. On this, she added, “My goal is to work with A R Rahman Saab. I also want to work with other composers and explore different genres.”

Lastly, the Ishtehaar singer’s next single, Ishaare Tere, with hit machine Guru Randhawa, is slated to release on 22 July 2018.

Dhvani Bhanushali Dilbar Ishtehaar A R Rahman Guru Randhawa Kareena Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Swara Bhaskar Shikha Talsania Nora Fatehi Alia Bhatt Veere Di Wedding John Abraham Ikka Neha Kakkar Ishaare Tere
