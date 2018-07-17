RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jul 2018 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

American singer Jeff Timmons is a big fan of Badshah

MUMBAI: American pop singer Jeff Timmons, who recently visited India for his maiden live performance at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, made a huge revelation on social media.

Timmons, who is known for songs like Because Of You, The Hardest Thing, I Do, My Everything etc. took to his twitter handle to announce his fan love for rapper-turned-singer Badshah.

Check the tweet here:

While Badshah re-tweeted saying that he too, is a big fan of Jeff Timmons.

Meanwhile, the Tarefaan singer will be releasing his new single Bamb.

