American singer Jeff Timmons is a big fan of Badshah

MUMBAI: American pop singer Jeff Timmons, who recently visited India for his maiden live performance at Lord of the Drinks in Mumbai, made a huge revelation on social media.

Timmons, who is known for songs like Because Of You, The Hardest Thing, I Do, My Everything etc. took to his twitter handle to announce his fan love for rapper-turned-singer Badshah.

Check the tweet here:

@Its_Badshah Big fan! I’m in India and everyone loves you! — Jeff Timmons (@JeffTimmons) July 15, 2018

While Badshah re-tweeted saying that he too, is a big fan of Jeff Timmons.

Meanwhile, the Tarefaan singer will be releasing his new single Bamb.