RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jul 2018 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift handles concert malfunction with ease

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift turned a technical failure on stage into a special spontaneous moment with fans.

The 28-year-old singer played a second show to her hometown crowd in Philadelphia as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour.

The Grammy winner was trying to perform Delicate as she was transported from one stage to another. In between singing the hit single, an unexpected malfunction occurred that even caught Swift by surprise, reports people.com

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here. It's a nice view, though," said Swift.

After the song, Swift attempted to explain what happened.

"What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket. It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there, that works apparently. Or wait. So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you, I'm sorry," she said.

Although Swift had an earpiece in, the only way she could communicate back to her team was to speak into her mic, letting the crowd in on every part of the unexpected moment.

Since it looked like no progress was being made, Swift took it upon herself to start singing some songs.

She started off with Our Song, getting plenty of help from the audience.

Swift continued to improvise, breaking into Wildest Dreams sans backup music.

The Love Story singer expressed her excitement about returning to her home state on Instagram this week, sharing a photo holding a scrapbook featuring a picture of herself as a young girl.

She captioned it: "Take me home."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Taylor Swift Philadelphia Wildest Dreams Love Story Take Me Home Delicate Our Song
Related news
News | 09 Jul 2018

I'm a really good performer: Charli XCX

MUMBAI :  Singer Charli XCX, who is currently supporting singer Taylor Swift on world tour, says she is a really good performer and that she can get any crowd grooving.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

Taylor Swift in a 'great place'

MUMBAI : Pop star Taylor Swift finds herself in a "great place", between the success of her Reputation Stadium Tour and her relationship with beau Joe Alwyn.

read more
News | 12 Jun 2018

I want to create my own space like Lucky Ali and Amit Trivedi: Nikita Ahuja

MUMBAI: Veere Di Wedding did not just have female actors and producers, but it also got onboard female singers like Nikita Ahuja, who is part of the quartet who sang the title track Veere. Nikita who has been popular on YouTube with over two million hits on her channel has also

read more
News | 21 May 2018

Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift win top honours

MUMBAI: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music's biggest names on Sunday night, with Ed Sheeran winning not only the Top Artist but Top Male Artist Award, and Taylor Swift lifting the Top Female Artist trophy.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2018

Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' streamed record 100mn times on Apple Music

MUMBAI: With more than 100 million streams worldwide, American rapper Cardi Bs new album 'Invasion of Privacy' has broken Apple Musics record for most streamed album by a female artist in its first week.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AIR's new internet radio to cater to global Odia diaspora

MUMBAI: All India Radio has recently launched a multimedia web radio service in Odia language.read more

News
A R Rahman and Ilayaraja become members of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS)

MUMBAI: Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the only government-authorized organization that read more

News
No 'Nasha' for HT Media says Delhi HC
,

MUMBAI: India’s two leading stations, ENIL’s Radio Mirchi and HT Media's Radio Nasha have knockeread more

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

News
Outreach to celebrate 'National Broadcasting Day' with radio award

MUMBAI: To be held on 23 July, the National Broadcasting Day is one of the biggest occasions forread more

top# 5 articles

1
Travis Barker's car collides with school bus

MUMBAI : Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is reportedly uninjured after his car was hit by a school bus.He was driving a black car Los Angeles when...read more

2
Cardi B rejects photo offers to protect baby's privacy

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B's baby Kulture Kiari Cephus won't make her public debut soon despite a flood of offers from media outlets.Multiple magazines...read more

3
DJ Snake drops new single 'Maradona Riddim' with Niniola

MUMBAI: Today marks the release of French DJ/producer DJ Snake’s new single “Maradona Riddim” with Niniola.With its shimmering beats and delicate...read more

4
Jassi Gill's glamorous track 'True Talk' will give you fashion goals

MUMBAI: When it comes to Punjabi music sensation, Jassi Gill, what would one expect from his track? Of course, his melodious voice has always struck...read more

5
Budweiser Experiences collaborates with Tomorrowland, Zaeden and Lost stories for world's biggest electronic festival

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences has collaborated with one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals, Tomorrowland, that attracts global music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group