News |  16 Jul 2018 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

Jassi Gill's glamorous track 'True Talk' will give you fashion goals

MUMBAI: When it comes to Punjabi music sensation, Jassi Gill, what would one expect from his track? Of course, his melodious voice has always struck a chord with the audience, but the singer has also slayed in the glamour department, which he pulls off quite well. And through his new track, True Talk, the singer has given striking #fashiongoals, fans need to note down.

Released under Speed Records, the song will surely give you a fresh vibe. Also tuning to the Guitar Sikhda singer’s track, inspired by reality, is a big treat to all the music lovers.

Click here to view the track:

Having crossed three million views within just few hours of its release, the blooming success of Tru Talk is noteworthy.

Composed by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, True Talk is written by Karan Aujla.

