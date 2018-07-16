Budweiser Experiences collaborates with Tomorrowland, Zaeden and Lost stories for world's biggest electronic festival

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences has collaborated with one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals, Tomorrowland, that attracts global music experience seekers.

Stepping up the experience for the electronic music fans this year, Budweiser Experiences would be hosting home-grown talent, Zaeden and Lost Stories, at the brand’s very own Freedom Stage, the second largest stage at the festival.

Sharing his excitement to perform at Tomorrowland, Zaeden opined, “It’s a dream to perform at festivals like Tomorrowland and I am glad to be associated with Budweiser Experiences to make this dream come true, yet again. The excitement and energy of the fans is always welcoming and it’s surreal to represent India at such a big stage.”

Adding to the above, Lost Stories said,“It’s always a great time to be exemplifying Indian talent at the mecca of electronic music festivals, Tomorrowland. With Budweiser Experiences giving us an opportunity to perform at the second largest stage at the festival, we are excited to bring alive the best of our music and connect with fans from across the world!”

Commenting on this association, AB InBev marketing director Kartikeya Sharma said, “Budweiser Experiences has been at the forefront of redefining electronic music culture in India. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the world’s leading electronic music festival - Tomorrowland, the creators of unparalleled music experiences for fans around the world."

He further added, “As a global company engaging with an evolving and connected global consumer, our ambition is to create memorable and meaningful experiences for and with them. This year, we believe that the introduction of the immensely talented Zaeden and Lost Stories on the Freedom Stage will truly help to bring alive the Indian electronic music scene internationally and provide the audience with the best experiences.”

With its association with Tomorrowland, Budweiser Experiences aims to unite global music fans to revel in the ethereal experience of the festival. The brand’s continued global partnership with the Belgian festival is reflective of its persistent ambition to drive change within the evolving global music culture while connecting more deeply with today’s youth.

Zaeden aka Sahil Sharma, and Lost Stories duo, comprising of Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, will also be releasing a new, exclusive track on Budweiser’s Freedom Stage at Tomorrowland. They indeed have something new and exciting for the fans, who will be travelling across the globe to witness this huge music gala. Heavily inspired by Avicii, the track starts off as an acoustic sound, gradually incorporating live instruments from dance music.

While Zaeden’s popular tracks include Tempted To Touch featuring Rupee, Yesterday With Borgeous and his remix of Coldplay’s Magic, Lost Stories have given tracks like Paradise, Attention Hoe and Spread The fire etc.

Zaeden and Lost Stories will be sharing the stage with international music sensations like Don Diablo, Jauz, Oliver Heldens and Tiesto to name a few, at the Freedom Stage.

The monumental two-weekend festival will take place between 20 and 29 July 18 in Belgium, giving stage to the world’s best electronic music talent.